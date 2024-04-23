Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights
- Net revenue of $1,146.1 million, up 12.8% compared to $1,015.8 million in the first quarter of 2023
- Gross profit of $238.5 million, or 20.8% of net revenue, up 4.1% compared to $229.0 million, or 22.5% of net revenue, in the first quarter of 2023
- Net income of $44.8 million, or $0.26 earnings per share, up 14.2% compared to net income of $39.2 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA of $98.3 million, up 4.8% compared to $93.8 million in the first quarter of 2023
- Cash flow from operations of $(68.8) million compared to $89.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the Change Healthcare cybersecurity incident
- Cash and cash equivalents balance was $219.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024
- Completed stock repurchases of approximately $40.0 million
- Received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award
John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered solid financial results while navigating a disruptive environment. I am proud of the resilient enterprise we have built and the team's unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary patient care in the post-acute and ambulatory setting.”
Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance
For the full year 2024, Option Care Health expects to generate:
- Net revenue of $4.65 billion to $4.8 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $450 million
- Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance
- Effective tax rate of 26% - 28%, consistent with previous guidance
- Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance
Conference Call
Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.
Schedule 1
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|219,513
|$
|343,849
|Accounts receivable, net
|573,650
|377,658
|Inventories
|241,948
|274,004
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|94,603
|98,744
|Total current assets
|1,129,714
|1,094,255
|NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|120,969
|120,630
|Intangible assets, net
|19,317
|20,092
|Referral sources, net
|307,482
|315,304
|Goodwill
|1,540,246
|1,540,246
|Other noncurrent assets
|131,834
|126,508
|Total noncurrent assets
|2,119,848
|2,122,780
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,249,562
|$
|3,217,035
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|485,736
|$
|426,513
|Other current liabilities
|151,216
|191,796
|Total current liabilities
|636,952
|618,309
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion
|1,056,282
|1,056,650
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|127,180
|120,404
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|1,183,462
|1,177,054
|Total liabilities
|1,820,414
|1,795,363
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|1,429,148
|1,421,672
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|3,249,562
|$
|3,217,035
Schedule 2
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|NET REVENUE
|$
|1,146,052
|$
|1,015,848
|COST OF REVENUE
|907,552
|786,843
|GROSS PROFIT
|238,500
|229,005
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|154,742
|147,866
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|14,728
|14,514
|Total operating expenses
|169,470
|162,380
|OPERATING INCOME
|69,030
|66,625
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest expense, net
|(13,202
|)
|(13,834
|)
|Other, net
|1,127
|1,438
|Total other expense
|(12,075
|)
|(12,396
|)
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|56,955
|54,229
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|12,164
|15,021
|NET INCOME
|$
|44,791
|$
|39,208
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.22
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.21
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|173,928
|181,262
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|175,624
|182,735
Schedule 3
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|44,791
|$
|39,208
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,305
|15,225
|Other non-cash adjustments
|21,097
|22,498
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(195,992
|)
|(17,812
|)
|Inventories
|32,056
|(25,362
|)
|Accounts payable
|59,223
|70,127
|Other
|(45,264
|)
|(14,132
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(68,784
|)
|89,752
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(5,820
|)
|(5,760
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,820
|)
|(5,760
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of company stock
|(40,050
|)
|(75,000
|)
|Other financing cash flows
|(9,682
|)
|(5,402
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(49,732
|)
|(80,402
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(124,336
|)
|3,590
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|343,849
|294,186
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|219,513
|$
|297,776
Schedule 4
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|$
|44,791
|$
|39,208
|Interest expense, net
|13,202
|13,834
|Income tax expense
|12,164
|15,021
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,305
|15,225
|EBITDA
|85,462
|83,288
|EBITDA adjustments
|Stock-based incentive compensation
|9,605
|5,988
|Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other
|3,223
|4,496
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|98,290
|$
|93,772