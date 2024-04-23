LSL Pharma Group Announces the Addition of New Members to Its Board of Directors

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Diane Beaudry and Mario Paradis to its Board of Directors.



"It is my pleasure and privilege to announce the addition of two new members to the LSL Pharma Group Board of Directors, including our first female representative," said Mr. François Roberge, Chairman of the Board. "Diane Beaudry and Mario Paradis have enthusiastically agreed to join the LSL Pharma Group Board of Directors. They will both sit on the Audit Committee. Their extensive experience on various boards and in the field of finance make them excellent assets and valuable advisors to assist LSL Pharma Group in its vision of growth," said Mr. Roberge.

ABOUT DIANE BEAUDRY

Ms. Diane Beaudry, Certified Professional Accountant and Certified Director by the Institute of Corporate Director has extensive experience in the field of finance and boards of directors. Over her career, she demonstrated leadership as executive vice-president and Chief Financial Officer in publicly traded and private companies across various sectors, including health, pharmaceutical, retail, real estate and tourism. She is also the founder and president of Conseil Projestion inc. specializing in corporate management and financing for over 20 years. Recognized for her integrity, she has served on numerous boards of directors, including the Chambre d’Assurance de Dommages for 11 years, including 8 years as chairperson. Currently, she chairs the finance, audit and evaluation committee of Fondaction. Additionally, she serves as an independent member of the Revau Insurance company’s board of directors as well as vice-chairperson of Film Laurentides.

ABOUT MARIO PARADIS

Mario Paradis is actually the Interim Chief Financial Officer of EXFO Inc. since October 2023. He is also the President of the Board of Director of the Foundation of the University du Quebec at Trois-Rivières where he is a board member since 2013. Prior to this, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Official of Neptune Wellness Solutions from 2015 to 2019. Prior to 2015, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Atrium Innovations, which was acquired in 2014 by corporations backed by Permira funds in a transaction valued at over $1.1 billion. Prior to this, he held roles of increasingly authority at Aeterna Zentaris, most notably as Vice President Finance and Administration & Corporate Secretary. Mr. Paradis began his career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) where he successfully held senior positions primarily in audit and tax.

Mr. Paradis is a member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) and member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business, with a specialty in Accounting, from Université du Québec at Trois-Rivières.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of natural health products and supplements in solid dosage form, as well as high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

