Gen II Expands Presence in the Southeastern United States with New Florida Office

Global fund administrator grows footprint with latest office opening

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, proudly announces the opening of its newest office located in Boca Raton, Florida. This strategic expansion represents Gen II's commitment to better serve its clients by establishing a presence in the Southeastern United States.



This move underscores Gen II's dedication to being where its clients are, ensuring proximity and accessibility to better support their needs. This strategic expansion is part of Gen II’s commitment to providing personalized, responsive, and highest-quality service.

The newly established Boca Raton office is located in a recently renovated building at the bustling heart of downtown. Surrounded by vibrant cafes and restaurants, this premier office provides Gen II employees a modern, spacious workspace. Its proximity, just a block away from the Brightline rail station, makes it a convenient meeting place for clients.

“As Gen II continues to expand globally, we are pleased to announce the opening of our Boca Raton office,” said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II. “Expanding into the Southeastern United States has been a strategic priority for us, as we continue to grow and adapt to better serve our clients.”

About Gen II

Gen II, a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors, has recently expanded its footprint to European markets. Since its inception in 2009, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, overseeing more than $1 trillion of private fund capital. Gen II is dedicated to offering private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology. This enables GPs to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. With the recent expansion into European markets, Gen II is poised to bring its expertise and innovative solutions to a broader audience of asset managers and investors worldwide. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.

