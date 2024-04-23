The City of Toronto Commits to Secure Placements for CDI College Practicum Students

Toronto, ON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDI College, a leading provider of career-focused education in Canada, and the City of Toronto have signed a two-year affiliation agreement to enhance employment prospects for college graduates. The agreement specifies that the City of Toronto will secure practicum placements for CDI College students in a relevant work division/facility managed by the City of Toronto. This will greatly benefit people seeking career change in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In total, the agreement covers 15 academic programs, such as CDI College's Paralegal, Addiction Community Service Worker, Business Digital Marketing Management, and Supply Chain Management program.

The agreement provides that, based on the availability of each division/facility, the City of Toronto secures as many practicum placements as possible for CDI College students. This way, various students with different professional interests will receive valuable real-life job experience before graduating from CDI College.

The practicum placements are offered to all students of the four CDI College campuses (Brampton, Mississauga, North York, and Scarborough) in the GTA. The duration of the practicum placements varies between 100 to 400 hours, depending on the academic requirements of the college program.

This strategic partnership emphasizes CDI College's effort to prepare its students for an increasingly competitive job market so that the students can launch rewarding careers for which they have trained. As part of the agreement, CDI College will ensure students possess the specialized skills and knowledge required to excel in their practicum placements across various municipal sectors.

"We are absolutely thrilled to solidify our affiliation with the esteemed City of Toronto and CDI College in Ontario," highlights CDI College's National Director of Career Services, Saba Altukmachy. "This partnership begins a transformative journey, enriching lives through education and paving the way for impactful professional opportunities. Together, we are not just shaping futures; we are changing lives."

The City of Toronto echoes this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by the partnership. "We recognize the importance of investing in talent development and are excited to work closely with CDI College to identify and nurture the next generation of skilled professionals," says a spokesperson at the City of Toronto.

The first group of CDI College students is expected to start their practicum placements with the City of Toronto in September 2024.

About CDI College :

CDI College has transformed lives through education and has driven students to build their careers for over 50 years. CDI College empowers students to achieve academic and professional goals by fostering a supportive and interactive learning environment. As one of Canada's premier career training providers, CDI College offers robust, market-driven programs that focus on helping its students develop the skills that leading employers demand in the business, technology, and healthcare industries.

About The City of Toronto :

The City of Toronto is Canada's largest city, renowned for its cultural diversity, vibrant communities, and thriving economy. As Ontario's economic and cultural hub, Toronto offers a wide range of employment opportunities across various sectors, including government, finance, technology, healthcare, and more.

