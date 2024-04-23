Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $20.4 Million
OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2023.
Current quarter's core earnings were $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share), compared to $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's decline of net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase to the provision for credit losses coupled with lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher non-interest income. The total provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a credit of $3.4 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.
“We continued to gain momentum this quarter in several critical areas, including growing core funding and maintaining a strong liquidity position. We also continued to uphold our credit quality through prudent risk management and our hands-on approach to working with our clients,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank.
“As we move through the year, we remain focused on expanding client relationships through enhanced products, services and digital solutions and by delivering local and remarkable client service,” Schrider added.
First Quarter Highlights
- Total assets at March 31, 2024 decreased by 1% to $13.9 billion compared to $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023.
- Total loans remained level at $11.4 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. During the current quarter, we reduced our concentration in the investor commercial real estate segment by $106.5 million, while the AD&C portfolio increased $101.3 million. Total commercial business loans and lines and mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.
- Deposits increased $230.7 million or 2% to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023, as interest-bearing deposits increased $326.9 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $96.2 million. Strong growth in the interest-bearing deposit categories was mainly experienced within savings accounts, which grew by $303.9 million compared to the linked quarter. Interest checking and money market accounts increased $64.5 million and $51.6 million, respectively, while time deposits decreased $93.0 million. The decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in commercial and small business checking accounts.
- The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2023 and 0.41% at March 31, 2023. The current quarter's reduction in non-performing loans was related to full payoffs of several non-accrual loans in combination with the movement of one investment commercial real estate loan from a non-accrual category to the other real estate owned. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $1.1 million.
- Total borrowings declined $353.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to the previous quarter, due to the full payoff of $300.0 million in outstanding borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program and a $50.0 million reduction in FHLB advances.
- Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 declined $2.4 million or 3% compared to the previous quarter and $18.0 million or 18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, the $0.4 million growth in interest income for the current quarter was more than offset by the $2.7 million increase in interest expense.
- The net interest margin was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023. Overall, the rate of net interest margin contraction slowed down during the current quarter and we experienced a margin increase during the last month of the current quarter. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points.
- Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.3 million for the current quarter compared to a credit of $2.6 million in the previous quarter and a credit of $18.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in the provision during the current quarter was attributable to the adjustments of risk factors applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves, the result of several payoffs of non-accrual loans, and the reduced probability of an economic recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $0.9 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
- Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11% or $1.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 15% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher wealth management income, due to a 3% increase in assets under management and the overall favorable market performance, along with higher income from mortgage banking activities and other income, generated by increased credit-related fees.
- Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits as more employees were subject to employer-related payroll taxes during the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter, partially offset by lower professional fees and lower marketing expense.
- Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 0.58% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 7.39% compared to 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.63% and core ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.
- The GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 56.87% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets were $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024, as compared to $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024 total loans were stable at $11.4 billion compared to the previous quarter. Investment commercial real estate loans decreased $106.5 million or 2% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C portfolio grew $101.3 million or 10% during this period. Commercial business loans and total mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged. Overall, the loan portfolio mix remained consistent compared to the previous quarter.
Deposits increased $230.7 million or 2% to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023. During this period interest-bearing deposits increased $326.9 million or 4%, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined by $96.2 million or 3%. Growth within interest-bearing deposit categories was driven by savings accounts, which increased by $303.9 million or 24%. Interest checking accounts and money market accounts grew by $64.5 million or 4% and $51.6 million or 2% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were partially offset by the $93.0 million or 3% reduction in time deposits, of which $49.8 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit category was primarily driven by decreases of $110.6 million or 9% and $35.9 million or 3% in commercial and small business checking accounts, respectively. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $286.6 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 93% of the total deposits as of March 31, 2024 compared to 92% at December 31, 2023, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. The deposit growth experienced during the current quarter resulted in the loan to deposit ratio declining to 101% at March 31, 2024 from 103% at December 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024 were approximately 33% of the total deposits.
Total borrowings declined by $353.4 million or 27% at March 31, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, driven by a full payoff of $300.0 million of outstanding borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility. In addition, FHLB advances were reduced by $50.0 million during the current quarter. At March 31, 2024, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 170% of uninsured deposits.
The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.86% of tangible assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of a $141.6 million reduction in tangible assets, while tangible common equity remained level during the current quarter.
At March 31, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.
Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At March 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $84.4 million, compared to $91.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $47.2 million at March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.74% compared to 0.81% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.41% at March 31, 2023. The current quarter's decrease in non-performing loans was mainly related to several full payoffs, charge-offs and the transfer of one commercial real estate loan into other real estate owned. The majority of the non-accrual loans fully paid off during the current quarter were previously adequately reserved for, which provided a benefit to the current quarter's provision expense as the respective individual reserves were released upon the full payoff. Additionally, during the current quarter, we foreclosed on and transferred one investment commercial real estate property out of non-accrual loan category into the other real estate owned. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.1 million compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.3 million of net recoveries for the first quarter of 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans, compared to $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects updates to risk adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves due to non-accrual loan payoffs and the reduced probability of an economic recession.
Income Statement Review
Quarterly Results
Net income was $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share), compared to $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The declines in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by a higher provision for credit losses coupled with the decline in net interest income.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $2.4 million or 3% compared to the previous quarter and $18.0 million or 18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Both linked quarter and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $14.7 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $32.6 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans.
The net interest margin was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023. The contraction of the net interest margin slowed down during the current quarter as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the several federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 115 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 58 basis points. With respect to the current quarter, margin compression began to reverse itself as the net interest income and net interest margin increased during the last month of the current quarter.
The total provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a credit of $3.4 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.3 million for the current quarter compared to a credit of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s credit of $18.9 million. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves due to full payoffs of several non-accrual loans along with the lower probability of an economic recession.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11% or $1.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 15% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in wealth management income due to the $166.0 million or 3% growth in assets under management and the overall favorable market performance. Additionally, income from mortgage banking activities and other income, a result of increased credit-related fees, increased by $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million or 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefits, as more employees were subject to employer-related payroll taxes during the current quarter as compared to the previous quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower professional fees and lower marketing expense, which declined by $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively.
For the first quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% compared to 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 14% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 3% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.73% for the current quarter as compared to 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 13% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses increased 1%.
ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 0.58% and ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.63% and core ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.76% and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
- Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
- The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
- Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
- Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|%
Change
|Results of operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|79,343
|$
|97,302
|(18
|)%
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|2,388
|(21,536
|)
|N/M
|Non-interest income
|18,367
|15,951
|15
|Non-interest expense
|68,006
|66,305
|3
|Income before income tax expense
|27,316
|68,484
|(60
|)
|Net income
|20,372
|51,253
|(60
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|20,346
|$
|51,084
|(60
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1)
|$
|29,704
|$
|46,948
|(37
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.58
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.17
|%
|13.93
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|7.39
|%
|19.10
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.41
|%
|2.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)
|69.60
|%
|58.55
|%
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)
|66.73
|%
|56.87
|%
|Per share data:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.14
|(61
|)%
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.14
|(60
|)
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|45,086,471
|44,872,582
|—
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|—
|Book value per common share
|$
|35.37
|$
|34.37
|3
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|26.61
|$
|25.83
|3
|Outstanding common shares
|44,940,147
|44,712,497
|1
|Financial condition at period-end:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,405,490
|$
|1,528,336
|(8
|)%
|Loans
|11,364,284
|11,395,241
|—
|Assets
|13,888,133
|14,129,007
|(2
|)
|Deposits
|11,227,200
|11,075,991
|1
|Stockholders' equity
|1,589,364
|1,536,865
|3
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage (3)
|9.56
|%
|9.44
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.96
|%
|10.53
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.96
|%
|10.53
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|15.05
|%
|14.43
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|8.86
|%
|8.40
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|11.27
|%
|10.70
|%
|Credit quality ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.08
|%
|1.03
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.74
|%
|0.41
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.34
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|145.78
|%
|248.93
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5)
|0.04
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|N/M - not meaningful
|(1)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure.
|(2)
|The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(3)
|Estimated ratio at March 31, 2024.
|(4)
|The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(5)
|Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Core earnings (non-GAAP):
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|20,372
|$
|51,253
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,544
|973
|Investment securities gains/ losses
|—
|—
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|27
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|21,916
|$
|52,253
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
|45,086,471
|44,872,582
|Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.14
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.16
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|14,061,935
|$
|13,949,276
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.58
|%
|1.49
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.63
|%
|1.52
|%
|Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|20,372
|$
|51,253
|Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
|1,544
|973
|Net income before amortization of intangible assets
|$
|21,916
|$
|52,226
|Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,584,902
|$
|1,491,929
|Average goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Average other intangible assets, net
|(29,260
|)
|(19,380
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,192,206
|$
|1,109,113
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|7.39
|%
|19.10
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|7.39
|%
|19.11
|%
|(1)
|Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|20,372
|$
|51,253
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:
|Income tax expense
|6,944
|17,231
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|2,388
|(21,536
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|29,704
|$
|46,948
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|68,006
|$
|66,305
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|97,710
|$
|113,253
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|69.60
|%
|58.55
|%
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|68,006
|$
|66,305
|Less non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,069
|1,306
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|36
|Non-interest expense - as adjusted
|$
|65,937
|$
|64,963
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|97,710
|$
|113,253
|Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
|Tax-equivalent income
|1,099
|970
|Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:
|Investment securities gains/ (losses)
|—
|—
|Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
|$
|98,809
|$
|114,223
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|66.73
|%
|56.87
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,589,364
|$
|1,536,865
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(29,864
|)
|(18,549
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,196,064
|$
|1,154,880
|Total assets
|$
|13,888,133
|$
|14,129,007
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(29,864
|)
|(18,549
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|13,494,833
|$
|13,747,022
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.86
|%
|8.40
|%
|Outstanding common shares
|44,940,147
|44,712,497
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|26.61
|$
|25.83
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|79,305
|$
|82,257
|Federal funds sold
|243
|245
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|330,842
|463,396
|Cash and cash equivalents
|410,390
|545,898
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
|16,627
|10,836
|Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $192,798 and $200,411 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|231,354
|236,165
|Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
|1,100,741
|1,102,681
|Other investments, at cost
|73,395
|75,607
|Total loans
|11,364,284
|11,366,989
|Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
|(123,096
|)
|(120,865
|)
|Net loans
|11,241,188
|11,246,124
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,843
|59,490
|Other real estate owned
|2,700
|—
|Accrued interest receivable
|47,152
|46,583
|Goodwill
|363,436
|363,436
|Other intangible assets, net
|29,864
|28,301
|Other assets
|311,443
|313,051
|Total assets
|$
|13,888,133
|$
|14,028,172
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,817,928
|$
|2,914,161
|Interest-bearing deposits
|8,409,272
|8,082,377
|Total deposits
|11,227,200
|10,996,538
|Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements
|71,529
|75,032
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|—
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|—
|300,000
|Advances from FHLB
|500,000
|550,000
|Subordinated debt
|370,952
|370,803
|Total borrowings
|942,481
|1,295,835
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|129,088
|147,657
|Total liabilities
|12,298,769
|12,440,030
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,940,147 and 44,913,561 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|44,940
|44,914
|Additional paid in capital
|743,850
|742,243
|Retained earnings
|903,377
|898,316
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(102,803
|)
|(97,331
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,589,364
|1,588,142
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,888,133
|$
|14,028,172
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|150,635
|$
|139,727
|Interest on loans held for sale
|128
|152
|Interest on deposits with banks
|6,786
|2,686
|Interest and dividend income on investment securities:
|Taxable
|6,663
|7,008
|Tax-advantaged
|1,797
|1,770
|Interest on federal funds sold
|5
|4
|Total interest income
|166,014
|151,347
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|73,366
|40,788
|Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|3,386
|2,104
|Interest on advances from FHLB
|5,973
|7,207
|Interest on subordinated debt
|3,946
|3,946
|Total interest expense
|86,671
|54,045
|Net interest income
|79,343
|97,302
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|2,388
|(21,536
|)
|Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|76,955
|118,838
|Non-interest income:
|Investment securities gains/ (losses)
|—
|—
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,817
|2,388
|Mortgage banking activities
|1,374
|1,245
|Wealth management income
|9,958
|8,992
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,160
|907
|Bank card fees
|413
|418
|Other income
|2,645
|2,001
|Total non-interest income
|18,367
|15,951
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|36,698
|38,926
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,816
|4,847
|Equipment expenses
|3,963
|4,117
|Marketing
|742
|1,543
|Outside data services
|3,103
|2,514
|FDIC insurance
|2,911
|2,138
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,069
|1,306
|Professional fees and services
|4,880
|3,684
|Other expenses
|8,824
|7,230
|Total non-interest expense
|68,006
|66,305
|Income before income tax expense
|27,316
|68,484
|Income tax expense
|6,944
|17,231
|Net income
|$
|20,372
|$
|51,253
|Net income per share amounts:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.14
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.14
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Profitability for the quarter:
|Tax-equivalent interest income
|$
|167,113
|$
|166,729
|$
|163,479
|$
|159,156
|$
|152,317
|Interest expense
|86,671
|83,920
|77,330
|67,679
|54,045
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|80,442
|82,809
|86,149
|91,477
|98,272
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,099
|1,113
|1,068
|1,006
|970
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|2,388
|(3,445
|)
|2,365
|5,055
|(21,536
|)
|Non-interest income
|18,367
|16,560
|17,391
|17,176
|15,951
|Non-interest expense
|68,006
|67,142
|72,471
|69,136
|66,305
|Income before income tax expense
|27,316
|34,559
|27,636
|33,456
|68,484
|Income tax expense
|6,944
|8,459
|6,890
|8,711
|17,231
|Net income
|$
|20,372
|$
|26,100
|$
|20,746
|$
|24,745
|$
|51,253
|GAAP financial performance:
|Return on average assets
|0.58
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.17
|%
|6.70
|%
|5.35
|%
|6.46
|%
|13.93
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|7.39
|%
|9.26
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.93
|%
|19.10
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.41
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
|69.60
|%
|68.33
|%
|70.72
|%
|64.22
|%
|58.55
|%
|Non-GAAP financial performance:
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income
|$
|29,704
|$
|31,114
|$
|30,001
|$
|38,511
|$
|46,948
|Core after-tax earnings
|$
|21,916
|$
|27,147
|$
|27,766
|$
|27,136
|$
|52,253
|Core return on average assets
|0.63
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.52
|%
|Core return on average common equity
|5.56
|%
|6.97
|%
|7.16
|%
|7.09
|%
|14.20
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|7.39
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.43
|%
|19.11
|%
|Core earnings per diluted common share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.16
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
|66.73
|%
|66.16
|%
|60.91
|%
|60.68
|%
|56.87
|%
|Per share data:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|20,346
|$
|26,066
|$
|20,719
|$
|24,712
|$
|51,084
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.14
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.14
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|45,086,471
|45,009,574
|44,960,455
|44,888,759
|44,872,582
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Non-interest income:
|Securities gains/ (losses)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,817
|2,749
|2,704
|2,606
|2,388
|Mortgage banking activities
|1,374
|792
|1,682
|1,817
|1,245
|Wealth management income
|9,958
|9,219
|9,391
|9,031
|8,992
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,160
|1,207
|845
|1,251
|907
|Bank card fees
|413
|454
|450
|447
|418
|Other income
|2,645
|2,139
|2,319
|2,024
|2,001
|Total non-interest income
|$
|18,367
|$
|16,560
|$
|17,391
|$
|17,176
|$
|15,951
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|36,698
|$
|35,482
|$
|44,853
|$
|40,931
|$
|38,926
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,816
|4,558
|4,609
|4,764
|4,847
|Equipment expenses
|3,963
|3,987
|3,811
|3,760
|4,117
|Marketing
|742
|1,242
|729
|1,589
|1,543
|Outside data services
|3,103
|3,000
|2,819
|2,853
|2,514
|FDIC insurance
|2,911
|2,615
|2,333
|2,375
|2,138
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,069
|1,403
|1,245
|1,269
|1,306
|Professional fees and services
|4,880
|5,628
|4,509
|4,161
|3,684
|Other expenses
|8,824
|9,227
|7,563
|7,434
|7,230
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|68,006
|$
|67,142
|$
|72,471
|$
|69,136
|$
|66,305
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Balance sheets at quarter end:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|4,997,879
|$
|5,104,425
|$
|5,137,694
|$
|5,131,210
|$
|5,167,456
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,741,113
|1,755,235
|1,760,384
|1,770,135
|1,769,928
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,090,259
|988,967
|938,673
|1,045,742
|1,046,665
|Commercial business loans
|1,509,592
|1,504,880
|1,454,709
|1,423,614
|1,437,478
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,511,624
|1,474,521
|1,432,051
|1,385,743
|1,328,524
|Residential construction loans
|97,685
|121,419
|160,345
|190,690
|223,456
|Consumer loans
|416,132
|417,542
|416,436
|422,505
|421,734
|Total loans
|11,364,284
|11,366,989
|11,300,292
|11,369,639
|11,395,241
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(123,096
|)
|(120,865
|)
|(123,360
|)
|(120,287
|)
|(117,613
|)
|Loans held for sale
|16,627
|10,836
|19,235
|21,476
|16,262
|Investment securities
|1,405,490
|1,414,453
|1,392,078
|1,463,554
|1,528,336
|Total assets
|13,888,133
|14,028,172
|14,135,085
|13,994,545
|14,129,007
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,817,928
|2,914,161
|3,013,905
|3,079,896
|3,228,678
|Total deposits
|11,227,200
|10,996,538
|11,151,012
|10,958,922
|11,075,991
|Customer repurchase agreements
|71,529
|75,032
|66,581
|74,510
|47,627
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,589,364
|1,588,142
|1,537,914
|1,539,032
|1,536,865
|Quarterly average balance sheets:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,057,334
|$
|5,125,028
|$
|5,125,459
|$
|5,146,632
|$
|5,136,204
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,746,042
|1,755,048
|1,769,717
|1,773,039
|1,769,680
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,030,763
|960,646
|995,682
|1,057,205
|1,082,791
|Commercial business loans
|1,508,336
|1,433,035
|1,442,518
|1,441,489
|1,444,588
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,491,277
|1,451,614
|1,406,929
|1,353,809
|1,307,761
|Residential construction loans
|110,456
|142,325
|174,204
|211,590
|223,313
|Consumer loans
|417,539
|419,299
|421,189
|423,306
|424,122
|Total loans
|11,361,747
|11,286,995
|11,335,698
|11,407,070
|11,388,459
|Loans held for sale
|8,142
|10,132
|13,714
|17,480
|8,324
|Investment securities
|1,536,127
|1,544,173
|1,589,342
|1,639,324
|1,679,593
|Interest-earning assets
|13,411,810
|13,462,583
|13,444,117
|13,423,589
|13,316,165
|Total assets
|14,061,935
|14,090,423
|14,086,342
|14,094,653
|13,949,276
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,730,295
|2,958,254
|3,041,101
|3,137,971
|3,480,433
|Total deposits
|11,086,145
|11,089,587
|11,076,724
|10,928,038
|11,049,991
|Customer repurchase agreements
|72,836
|66,622
|67,298
|58,382
|60,626
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,583,074
|9,418,666
|9,332,617
|9,257,652
|8,806,720
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,584,902
|1,546,312
|1,538,553
|1,535,465
|1,491,929
|Financial measures:
|Average equity to average assets
|11.27
|%
|10.97
|%
|10.92
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.70
|%
|Average investment securities to average earning assets
|11.45
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.21
|%
|12.61
|%
|Average loans to average earning assets
|84.71
|%
|83.84
|%
|84.32
|%
|84.98
|%
|85.52
|%
|Loans to assets
|81.83
|%
|81.03
|%
|79.94
|%
|81.24
|%
|80.65
|%
|Loans to deposits
|101.22
|%
|103.37
|%
|101.34
|%
|103.75
|%
|102.88
|%
|Assets under management
|$
|6,165,509
|$
|5,999,520
|$
|5,536,499
|$
|5,742,888
|$
|5,477,560
|Capital measures:
|Tier 1 leverage (1)
|9.56
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.44
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.96
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.65
|%
|10.53
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.96
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.65
|%
|10.53
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|15.05
|%
|14.92
|%
|14.85
|%
|14.60
|%
|14.43
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|35.37
|$
|35.36
|$
|34.26
|$
|34.31
|$
|34.37
|Outstanding common shares
|44,940,147
|44,913,561
|44,895,158
|44,862,369
|44,712,497
|(1)
|Estimated ratio at March 31, 2024.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Non-performing assets:
|Loans 90 days past due:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|215
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial AD&C
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|20
|20
|415
|29
|3,002
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|340
|342
|—
|692
|352
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total loans 90 days past due
|360
|362
|415
|721
|3,569
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|55,579
|58,658
|20,108
|20,381
|15,451
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|4,394
|4,640
|4,744
|4,846
|4,949
|Commercial AD&C
|556
|1,259
|1,422
|569
|—
|Commercial business
|7,164
|10,051
|9,671
|9,393
|9,443
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|11,835
|12,332
|10,766
|10,153
|8,935
|Residential construction
|542
|443
|449
|—
|—
|Consumer
|4,011
|4,102
|4,187
|3,396
|4,900
|Total non-accrual loans
|84,081
|91,485
|51,347
|48,738
|43,678
|Total non-performing loans
|84,441
|91,847
|51,762
|49,459
|47,247
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|2,700
|—
|261
|611
|645
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|87,141
|$
|91,847
|$
|52,023
|$
|50,070
|$
|47,892
|For the Quarter Ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|91,485
|$
|51,347
|$
|48,738
|$
|43,678
|$
|34,782
|Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
|(2,700
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-accrual balances charged-off
|(1,550
|)
|—
|(183
|)
|(2,049
|)
|(126
|)
|Net payments or draws
|(4,017
|)
|(7,619
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(1,654
|)
|(10,212
|)
|Loans placed on non-accrual
|1,490
|47,920
|4,967
|9,276
|19,714
|Non-accrual loans brought current
|(627
|)
|(163
|)
|(630
|)
|(513
|)
|(480
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|84,081
|$
|91,485
|$
|51,347
|$
|48,738
|$
|43,678
|Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|120,865
|$
|123,360
|$
|120,287
|$
|117,613
|$
|136,242
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans
|3,331
|(2,574
|)
|3,171
|4,454
|(18,945
|)
|Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(14
|)
|(5
|)
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|(27
|)
|(27
|)
|(25
|)
|(27
|)
|(26
|)
|Commercial AD&C
|(283
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|1,550
|(105
|)
|15
|363
|(127
|)
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|35
|21
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|(132
|)
|62
|115
|1,423
|(179
|)
|Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)
|1,100
|(79
|)
|98
|1,780
|(316
|)
|Balance at the end of period
|$
|123,096
|$
|120,865
|$
|123,360
|$
|120,287
|$
|117,613
|Asset quality ratios:
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.74
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.41
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.34
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.08
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.03
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|145.78
|%
|131.59
|%
|238.32
|%
|243.21
|%
|248.93
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans
|0.04
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|0.06
|%
|(0.01
|)%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|
Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|
Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,057,334
|$
|59,642
|4.74
|%
|$
|5,136,204
|$
|57,801
|4.56
|%
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,746,042
|20,718
|4.77
|1,769,680
|19,598
|4.49
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,030,763
|21,253
|8.29
|1,082,791
|19,839
|7.43
|Commercial business loans
|1,508,336
|26,061
|6.95
|1,444,588
|22,200
|6.23
|Total commercial loans
|9,342,475
|127,674
|5.50
|9,433,263
|119,438
|5.13
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,491,277
|13,805
|3.70
|1,307,761
|11,418
|3.49
|Residential construction loans
|110,456
|1,256
|4.57
|223,313
|1,814
|3.29
|Consumer loans
|417,539
|8,541
|8.23
|424,122
|7,587
|7.25
|Total residential and consumer loans
|2,019,272
|23,602
|4.69
|1,955,196
|20,819
|4.29
|Total loans (2)
|11,361,747
|151,276
|5.35
|11,388,459
|140,257
|4.99
|Loans held for sale
|8,142
|128
|6.29
|8,324
|152
|7.29
|Taxable securities
|1,188,446
|6,663
|2.24
|1,297,769
|7,008
|2.16
|Tax-advantaged securities
|347,681
|2,255
|2.60
|381,824
|2,210
|2.32
|Total investment securities (3)
|1,536,127
|8,918
|2.32
|1,679,593
|9,218
|2.20
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|505,461
|6,786
|5.40
|239,459
|2,686
|4.55
|Federal funds sold
|333
|5
|5.50
|330
|4
|4.69
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,411,810
|167,113
|5.01
|13,316,165
|152,317
|4.63
|Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
|(119,487
|)
|(136,899
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|82,667
|95,057
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,776
|67,696
|Other assets
|627,169
|607,257
|Total assets
|$
|14,061,935
|$
|13,949,276
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,476,961
|$
|5,901
|1.61
|%
|$
|1,381,858
|$
|2,630
|0.77
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|1,444,713
|12,880
|3.59
|505,364
|363
|0.29
|Money market savings deposits
|2,731,291
|24,646
|3.63
|3,299,794
|21,338
|2.62
|Time deposits
|2,702,885
|29,939
|4.45
|2,382,542
|16,457
|2.80
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,355,850
|73,366
|3.53
|7,569,558
|40,788
|2.19
|Repurchase agreements
|72,836
|394
|2.17
|60,626
|21
|0.14
|Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|237,373
|2,992
|5.07
|171,222
|2,083
|4.93
|Advances from FHLB
|546,154
|5,973
|4.40
|635,056
|7,207
|4.60
|Subordinated debt
|370,861
|3,946
|4.26
|370,258
|3,946
|4.26
|Total borrowings
|1,227,224
|13,305
|4.36
|1,237,162
|13,257
|4.35
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,583,074
|86,671
|3.64
|8,806,720
|54,045
|2.49
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,730,295
|3,480,433
|Other liabilities
|163,664
|170,194
|Stockholders' equity
|1,584,902
|1,491,929
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,061,935
|$
|13,949,276
|Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
|$
|80,442
|1.37
|%
|$
|98,272
|2.14
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,099
|970
|Net interest income
|$
|79,343
|$
|97,302
|Interest income/earning assets
|5.01
|%
|4.63
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|2.60
|1.64
|Net interest margin
|2.41
|%
|2.99
|%
|(1)
|Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3)
|Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.