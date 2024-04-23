AI Networking Innovator Nile Expands its Executive Team, Adding Industry Veteran Bill Choi as CFO

The award-winning financial executive from Zscaler brings his strategic leadership and extensive public company experience to the next-generation enterprise network leader

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile , a pioneer in AI networking and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for the enterprise, today announced that award-winning technology veteran Bill Choi has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Choi comes to Nile from cybersecurity and zero trust cloud security leader Zscaler, Inc., where he served as SVP, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. In this new role at Nile, Mr. Choi will be responsible for all aspects of global finance and accounting, corporate strategy, and M&A.



“Here at Nile, we’re building a team that will scale this company into a category leader,” said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder of Nile. “Bill’s exceptional track record and strategic skill set is the perfect fit for our needs. He has a deep understanding of and experience in scaling disruptive companies in both the public and private arenas. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber join our leadership.”

During his tenure at Zscaler, Mr. Choi helped the pioneering firm reach remarkable milestones, including the best-performing tech IPO of 2018, 15x growth in annual recurring revenue to over $2 billion, and inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index within four years.

“Throughout my career, I've been drawn to disruptive technologies and market pioneers, and Nile embodies these ideals,” said Mr. Choi. “Beyond the vast potential of the company’s solution to fundamentally disrupt the $100B enterprise network market, it’s clear that Pankaj has built an amazing team of skilled veterans capable of executing his vision. This outstanding team, as much as the capabilities of Nile’s solution, motivated me to join.”

Prior to his roles at Nile and Zscaler, Mr. Choi spent over 20 years leading and building technology sector research practices at multiple investment banks, including Jefferies, Janney, Merrill Lynch, and PaineWebber. Mr. Choi is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and graduated with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with a concentration in finance and management.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach to enterprise AI networking that is within reach for all businesses, whether they have five people or 50,000. This visionary model combines cloud native software delivery, AI and automation, zero-trust networking security, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an “as-a-Service” offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, the Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with powerful AI applications to automate and orchestrate traditionally manual network operations. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-square-foot consumption options available, all service capabilities include all hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/enterprise-network/

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero-trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities, reduce their total cost of ownership by more than 60%, and recover critical IT resources while their users gain superior connectivity. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/journey .

Media Contacts:

Nichols Communications for Nile

Jay Nichols

+1 408-772-1551

jay@nicholscomm.com