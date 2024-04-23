International election observers to North Macedonia’s presidential election to hold press conference on Thursday

SKOPJE, 23 April 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the presidential election in North Macedonia.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the presidential election in North Macedonia

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

Alfred Heer, Head of the PACE delegation

When:

15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 25 April 2024

Where:

Aleksandar Palace, 15 Boulevard 8th September, Skopje

Registration:

To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 25 April using the following link.

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The observation mission totals 234 observers, composed of 216 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, and 18 from PACE.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Bogdan Torcătoriu, PACE: Bogdan.TORCATORIU@coe.int