Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,356 in the last 365 days.

International election observers to North Macedonia’s presidential election to hold press conference on Thursday

SKOPJE, 23 April 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the presidential election in North Macedonia.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the presidential election in North Macedonia
  • The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
  • Alfred Heer, Head of the PACE delegation

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 25 April 2024

Where:

  • Aleksandar Palace, 15 Boulevard 8th September, Skopje

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 25 April using the following link.          

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The observation mission totals 234 observers, composed of 216 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, and 18 from PACE.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Bogdan Torcătoriu, PACE: Bogdan.TORCATORIU@coe.int

You just read:

International election observers to North Macedonia’s presidential election to hold press conference on Thursday

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more