Ducommun Incorporated receives Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Elite Supplier Award for 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, today announced that it has been recognized as part of an elite group of top performing suppliers by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (NYSE:LMT) for 2023 as a recipient of the Elite Supplier Award.



The recognition is based on Ducommun having achieved outstanding performance levels in quality and delivery throughout 2023 and with the 2023 Gulfstream Supplier of the Year honor, which was also awarded to DCO in April, is the second significant customer recognition for delivering exceptional performance and value in all areas. The Elite Supplier Award recognized the efforts of the Company’s world-class engineering and manufacturing performance center in Joplin, Missouri, which provides up to 90 different components, including harness assemblies for the center and wing fuel tanks, directly and indirectly to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for the F-35 platform and these are utilized across all three variants of the aircraft.

“We are thrilled and honored to be selected for the Elite Supplier Award by Lockheed Martin as we work together to keep our nation and allies safe. This is yet another significant recognition of our Company and team members, who are committed and relentless in the pursuit of excellence in quality and on-time delivery and value creation. DCO has been and continues to be 100% committed to the A&D markets and to be recognized by LMT, the world’s largest defense company, is a major accomplishment,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun Incorporated.

Lockheed Martin’s customers demand – and deserve – the highest levels of quality to safely achieve their missions. Quality performance is required at every level of the global supply chain. It requires partners who can harness innovation and remain agile to deliver competitive advantage in both cost and quality. To be recognized as an Elite Supplier Award recipient is an outstanding achievement by Ducommun and a fitting testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of a highly professional team.

Ducommun has been supplying F-35 harnesses to a global customer base for many years, supporting a broad range of major commercial and military aerospace programs.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations pertaining to its relationships with key customers and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

SMookerji@ducommun.com