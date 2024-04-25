MOVE 2024: The world’s premier mobility event returns to the ExCeL in June for their biggest edition yet
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOVE, the world’s #1 tech mobility event, will be returning to the London ExCeL June 19-20 to showcase their biggest edition yet.
MOVE connects the entire ecosystem, focused on tech, business models and sustainability. Over 600 leaders and visionaries from across the mobility value chain gather on MOVE’s 22 stages, for an unparalleled opportunity to learn, innovate, partner, and do business.
Hosting executives from world-leading CPOs, OEMs, fleet operators, governments and cities, battery manufacturers, transport operators, investors and utilities, MOVE believes in the power of partnerships to push boundaries and solve mobility’s most pressing issues.
Join 6000+ mobility professionals at the world’s most important mobility event. Bringing together the people and the companies changing the way the world moves.
The General Manager of MOVE events, Emma-Jane Dinan, commented on this year’s addition:
“MOVE 2024 is by far our most exciting edition yet. No other event brings together the mobility value chain like we do.
“Covering all the key pillars of the ecosystem as we see it, MOVE provides an unparalleled opportunity to meet world-leading disruptors across different verticals, hear about the most exciting projects and tech evolutions, foster critical cross sector partnerships, and accelerate much needed progress.
“2 days and everything mobility has to offer, under one roof. There is no better way to make the connections you need or keep a finger on the pulse of this fast-paced industry.”
Must-see keynotes and speakers
• Pony.ai, Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. James Peng
• IONITY, CEO, Michael Hajesch
• Vodafone, Global VP of Software Engineering, Ahmed Elsayed
• Lyft, VP Head if Micromobility, Caroline Samponaro
• EDP, CEO of EDP Commercial & Exec. Board Member of EDP Group, Vera Pinto Pereira
• Octopus Electric Vehicles, CEO, Fiona Howarth
• Stellantis, Heiko Schilling SVP Software Engineering and Maria Uvarova SVP Software Product Management
• Volvo Autonomous Solutions, President, Nils Jaeger
• Nvidia, VP of Automotive, Danny Shapiro
• Uber, UK General Manager, Andrew Brem
• J.P Morgan, Managing Director of Global Head of Energy, Power, & Metals/Mining, Tristian Attenborough
• Mercedes Pay, CEO, Nico Kersten
• Hyundai, VP Smart Mobility, Marcus Welz
• Scania, EVP and Head of Ventures and New Business Scania Group, Gustaf Sundell
• LG Technology Ventures, Investment Director, Sungkwon Kang
• Umicore, SVP of Supply & Rechargeable Battery Materials, Stephan Jannis
• BP Pulse, CEO, Akira Kirton
• GRIDSERVE, Chief Vehicle Officer, Sam Clarke
• To see the full list of speakers and their sessions click here.
Exclusive announcements happening at MOVE
• AON will be launching a data and analytics platform to support mobility businesses - typically those with a fleet.
• Dassault Systemes will be sponsoring a micromobility test track on the expo floor which will give attendees the chance to test out several different micro-mobility vehicles, including models from Oki and EAV.
• Urban Science will be making an exclusive news announcement at their booth on the expo floor.
• DirecTrainS are bringing new technology which will be displayed in a computer simulation at their stand for visitors to try out.
• ProBVision plans to unveil the world's first AI device facilitating live vehicle-to-vehicle communication between two-wheeler drivers.
• Asia Mobiliti will be launching, with UK tech partner Zipabout, the availability of Zipabout's personalised passenger information tools within Asia Mobiliti's Trek MaaS app.
• Anadue will be announcing ‘Ana’ their AI Virtual Data Assistant trained to understand the language and data of shared mobility, helping shared mobility operators to ask plain language questions and receive clear answers.
Top themes to expect
• Autonomous Vehicles – we want to highlight the AV sector’s progress from level 3 autonomy to levels 4 and 5 and the driverless tech enabling this transition.
• The Future of the Connected Car – the car is no longer being seen as just a vehicle it is becoming an integral part of the digital economy through digital wallets and other applications.
• Battery Tech & the Mobility Supply Chain - as battery technology charges forward, the transport industry is benefitting. Hear how new battery chemistries and materials are driving a lighter and longer lasting battery.
• Vehicle-to-Everything – We want to discuss how utility and energy companies are linking up infrastructure to support electrification and help EV owners to charge their cars more efficiently.
• Innovation – from policy and regulation all the way up to developments in software and technical advancements we want to discuss how AI and other tech is creating a paradigm shift throughout the mobility ecosystem.
• Find out what else will be igniting discussion from the MOVE agenda here.
Media Resources
Press and media have exclusive access to the press lounge where you can write up your stories or conduct your own interviews – the lounge will be covered with a suitable interview back drop if you choose to film your interviews.
The lounge will also be supplied with cable access to charge your equipment to sort your content.
Press also attend the event for free and can bring any number of colleagues with them.
MOVE GROOVE and the MOVE AFTERPARTY
MOVE GROOVE lets you kick back and network in a less formal setting on the expo floor immediately following the day 1 afternoon keynotes.
But everyone knows the best networking happens after hours so join the MOVE AFTERPARTY where drinks will be on the house and the entertainment will be in full swing at Pergola.
Testimonials from previous attendees
• “It was an absolutely brilliant event, the atmosphere was buzzing! Loads of collaboration and a great place to network and demonstrate our offering.” – Aon
• "The show does what it says on the tin - brings together customers and solution providers from across mobility, enabling discussion about how to improve aspects of business. The new tech and start-ups were great, I learned so much!" – Dassault Systèmes
• “A really good event – plenty of companies to meet as well as a variety of talks to attend.” – Department for Transport
• “A great place to meet people from different industries connected to mobility and unlock potential partnerships and new use-cases to improve mobility for all. I particularly liked the feature to book 20-minute discussions with participants in designated tables or rooms.” – Volta Trucks
• “A really enjoyable two days that allowed me to to really understand what's truly going on in the industry.” – Ford
Check out the MOVE 2024 trailer here to see live footage from the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQVhhTUmUTg&t=15s
