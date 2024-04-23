IFAD at the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit
The Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit brings together African heads of state, policy makers, private-sector players, farmer organizations, development agencies and others to discuss Africa’s widespread and decades-long decline in soil health. This phenomenon threatens agricultural productivity and food security on the continent.
The goal of the summit is to highlight the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and to agree on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan.
IFAD, through the Agricultural Research for Development unit is co-organizing several events at the summit:
- Integrated soil health management for productive, inclusive, sustainable farming and food systems in Africa: Exploring the role of agroecology and regenerative agriculture | 7 May, 14:00
- Upscaling the Promises of Agroecology to Deliver Sustained Soil Health in Africa | 7 May, 17:00
- Emerging Opportunities with Organic and Bio-fertilizer For Soil Health Africa | 8 May, 11:30