Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,349 in the last 365 days.

IFAD at the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

The Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit brings together African heads of state, policy makers, private-sector players, farmer organizations, development agencies and others to discuss Africa’s widespread and decades-long decline in soil health. This phenomenon threatens agricultural productivity and food security on the continent.

The goal of the summit is to highlight the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and to agree on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan.

IFAD, through the Agricultural Research for Development unit is co-organizing several events at the summit:

  • Integrated soil health management for productive, inclusive, sustainable farming and food systems in Africa: Exploring the role of agroecology and regenerative agriculture | 7 May, 14:00
  • Upscaling the Promises of Agroecology to Deliver Sustained Soil Health in Africa | 7 May, 17:00
  • Emerging Opportunities with Organic and Bio-fertilizer For Soil Health Africa | 8 May, 11:30

You just read:

IFAD at the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more