IFAD at the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

The Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit brings together African heads of state, policy makers, private-sector players, farmer organizations, development agencies and others to discuss Africa’s widespread and decades-long decline in soil health. This phenomenon threatens agricultural productivity and food security on the continent.

The goal of the summit is to highlight the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and to agree on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan.

IFAD, through the Agricultural Research for Development unit is co-organizing several events at the summit: