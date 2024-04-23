The European road transport market is still not showing any signs of recovery as spot rates continue to drop
We have a dedicated monitoring team that controls the status of each truck 24-7 and informs the client in case of unforeseen events. We deliver information in real-time and concrete evidence”BUCUREșTI, ROMANIA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European road transport market is facing a contraction in freight volumes and rates. In Q4 2023, the rates in the express freight transport (spot) market decreased by 45 points compared to the previous quarter and 148 points compared to Q4 2022, according to the Ti, Upply & IRU European Road Freight Benchmark. This development is mainly due to a decrease in the demand for road transport.
The drop in rates and freight volumes on the spot market forces small and medium-sized players in international road transport to scale back and reorganize their operations. As a result, client companies are forced to redirect towards carriers capable of absorbing market developments, but the choice is not easy. "The road carrier's experience and reliability are essential criteria in finding a suitable partner. References are necessary but not sufficient – you must give the customer confidence in how you respect the agreed conditions from picking up the goods to transit and unloading. On the spot markets in England, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, where Fra Express operates, we have numerous clients for whom time truly means money. For these clients, a shorter delivery time is more important than finding the cheapest transport solutions," explains Răzvan Grancea, CEO of Fra Express. The company has over 10 years of experience in the field of international road transport and provides spot services to clients in industries such as automotive, aeronautics, defense, pharma, retail, etc.
Another important criterion is how the carrier manages risks. According to the CEO of Fra Express, there are areas with high crime rates and transports that require enhanced security measures. This aspect is also supported by transparent communication: "We have a dedicated monitoring team that controls the status of each truck 24-7 and informs the client in case of unforeseen events. We deliver information in real-time and concrete evidence through photos and video files from the location, access to the GPS link of the truck, etc.," explains Răzvan Grancea.
The flexibility and capacity of the carrier to respond to the clients requirements with personalized offers is another important element in selection. "It's about the right price, offering optimal transport times, and respecting all the other requirements of the client. Through our organization, we can deliver a customized solution almost a minute after the request is issued," further states the CEO of Fra Express.
Choosing an international road freight carrier is an important decision for any company and requires a careful selection process.
