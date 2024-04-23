[Pages: 138] $168.6+ million Canada Microgreens Market | registering a CAGR of 10.9

Canada microgreens Market Infographic

Discover the flourishing Canadian microgreens market, driven by innovative farming methods and evolving consumer preferences.

Unlocking the potential of microgreens, we cultivate innovation and nourish consumer wellness. - Allied Market Research” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Microgreens Market was valued at $99.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $168.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. In 2019, the broccoli segment dominated the Canadian microgreens market in terms of value. Broccoli microgreens are great as they contain all essential and powerful nutrients, such as vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, just after 10–14 days of germination.

Moreover, broccoli microgreens contain large quantities of essential minerals such as manganese, zinc, copper, and magnesium that are deficient in most people. In addition, broccoli microgreens contain a large amount of sulforaphane as compared to any other food. Broccoli microgreens have a tangy taste, mild peppery aroma, and crunchy texture, owing to which they create great additions to dishes such as tofu scramble, salads, sandwiches, soups, and cooked grains, which also propel the Canadian microgreens market demand.

Microgreens, a diminutive variant of edible greens, are cultivated from the seeds of various vegetables, herbs, or plants. Typically measuring one to two inches in length, encompassing both stem and foliage, they boast unexpectedly robust flavors relative to their size, albeit milder than mature greens and herbs.

Each microgreen comprises a central stem with two fully formed cotyledon leaves and typically one pair of the plant's true leaves, the specifics of which vary depending on the plant variety. For instance, sunflower seeds yield sizable microgreens, reaching a height of 3 inches with large cotyledon leaves and no true leaves. Conversely, micromint features minuscule cotyledon leaves and develops 3–4 sets of true leaves at a height of approximately 1 inch. Micro basil, a more common example, stands at about 1-1 1/2 inches tall, showcasing cotyledon leaves and a single set of petite true leaves.

It's important to distinguish microgreens from sprouts, as they undergo distinct cultivation processes. Unlike sprouts, which are grown in water under minimal light and consumed as a tangled mass of roots, stems, and underdeveloped leaf buds, microgreens exhibit enhanced flavors, colors, and textures owing to their advanced growth stage.

Moreover, in the Canadian microgreen industry, there is an increase in the adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices among farmers, which provides farmers with the latest developments in the field of agriculture. In addition, farmers depend on broadband and other wireless technologies to catch the latest news in their field of interest and participate in practical knowledge-sharing initiatives in the microgreens industry. The wide spread of the internet has made agriculture resources available in a wide range of local languages, which helps farmers gain awareness regarding various skills in the microgreens industry and boosts the growth of the Canadian microgreens market. Advancements in farming technologies directly favor the growth of the microgreens market and are expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Indoor vertical farming is suitable and is mostly used for the cultivation of microgreens. It can be integrated with multiple technologies such as big data analytics, robotics, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence so that microgreens can be intensively monitored, controlled, and grown well without any agronomic constraint. All such factors result in Canadian microgreen market trends.

However, one of the major factors that restricts the growth of microgreen farming is the heavy investment required for the deployment of different components in agriculture. In addition, microgreen farming uses different methods to deliver passive medium and nutrient solutions to plant roots, which is more expensive than other agriculture methods. Moreover, indoor vertical farming involves various machinery, lighting, automatic systems, and temperature-control units, which are very expensive. In addition, the high capital investments required for adopting smart solutions to produce microgreen crops are a serious challenge for farmers, which hampers the growth of the market.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020. The outbreak of coronavirus has significantly impacted the microgreens industry, along with all stages of the supply chain and value chain, such as labor and production inputs for farm, national, and international transport of food and other essentials. COVID-19 has further affected consumer behavior with regards to purchasing microgreens products globally. Ultimately, a decline in cultivation output as a consequence of labor and raw material shortages and partial operations led to a decline in the Canadian microgreens market.

The Canadian microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, and end use. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, basil, radish, mizuna, chervil, and others. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and others. By end user, it is segmented into retail, food service, and others.

Key findings of the study

By type, the broccoli segment dominated the Canadian microgreen market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Depending on farming, the indoor vertical farming segment accounted for the highest share of the Canada microgreens market growth in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of end users, the food service segment led the Canadian microgreen market in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend in the near future.

The key players profiled in the Canada microgreens market forecast report are AeroFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., Charlie's Produce, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Living Earth Farm, Madar Farms, Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd., The Chef's Garden Inc., and GoodLeaf Farms.

