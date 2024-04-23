Release date: 23/04/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is warning South Australians to beware of dodgy unlicensed and door-to-door tradies.

Consumer and Business Services has seen a spike of roughly 20 per cent in complaints about unlicensed tradies including plumbers, gas fitters and electricians in the past financial year.

In total, CBS has received nearly 530 allegations of unlicensed or out of scope work in the building, plumbing, electrical and gas fitting industry in the 2023/24 financial year to date, compared to just under 440 for the same period in the previous financial year.

A number of these matters are still under consideration, with formal warnings issued in more than 160 matters raised in the course of the financial year to date.

Concerningly, CBS has received a continuing number of reports of rogue tradies going door to door, offering low-cost services.

Often capitalising on cost-of-living pressures, these people try to lure people in with the promise of quick, cheap work. But the work is often of a poor standard and costs far more to repair than it would had you hired a qualified professional instead.

By law, every builder and tradesperson must display their licence number on any advertising, including on social media, their website and business card.

People should only deal with someone who is licensed and this can be checked by asking to see their licence card or by looking them up on the CBS website.

More advice on hiring a tradie can be found here: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/beware-rogue-tradespeople

You can also report an unlicensed tradie via the CBS website or by calling 131 882.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s very concerning to see a spike of 20 per cent in complaints about unlicensed tradies including those going door-to-door.

I suspect that the spike is being driven by cost-of-living pressures as more people are being tempted by the offer of cheap work.

While I completely understand why people would be tempted, they need to remember that an offer that seems to be too good to be true often is and can end up costing more in the long run.

Never accept an offer from someone going door to door without doing your research first. Seek multiple quotes, look for testimonials and if the tradie is using high-pressure tactics to try and force a sale, don’t engage and report it to CBS.