Infant Oxygen Masks Market Updates: to Attain USD 1.3 Billion Revenue Globally by 2032; at 4.5% CAGR, Claims AMR

Infant Oxygen Masks Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Infant Oxygen Masks Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global infant oxygen masks market generated $854 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospital sector experienced notable expansion in 2022 and is projected to see the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% in the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory issues among newborns, leading to a heightened requirement for infant oxygen masks within hospital settings. Additionally, advancements in medical technology, particularly in neonatal care, are fostering the creation of inventive oxygen mask solutions. Furthermore, favorable healthcare regulations and governmental efforts aimed at enhancing neonatal care are encouraging the uptake of infant oxygen masks in hospitals, particularly within Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).

In 2022, the North American region led the infant oxygen masks market, holding the largest share at 36.3%, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in market share through 2032. Forecasts suggest the regional market will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the projection period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of respiratory disorders among infants in North America, including conditions like bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which necessitate oxygen therapy. Additionally, investments in healthcare infrastructure and the expansion of neonatal care facilities contribute to the increased availability of specialized medical equipment, such as infant oxygen masks, to cater to the needs of newborns.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global infant oxygen masks market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

B Braun

GINEVRI

Ningbo David Medical Device

Fanemx

DISON Instrument&Meter

Neokraft Medical

SS Technomed

GaleMed

Plasti-med

Medline

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on type, the with operation window sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospital sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and North America is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the infant oxygen masks market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing infant oxygen masks market opportunities.

The infant oxygen masks industry research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the infant oxygen masks industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global infant oxygen masks market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global infant oxygen masks market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.