CDR-Life to Present Tumor Targeting Capabilities of M-gager® Platform at the TCR-Based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc. today announced a presentation on its proprietary antibody-major histocompatibility complex (MHC) technology for the development of highly specific T-cell engagers (TCE) at the TCR-Based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit, occurring April 23-25 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The presentation will discuss how antibodies targeting tumor peptides on the MHC enable T-cells access to an untapped reservoir of intracellular tumor antigens and will highlight the M-gager® technology’s ability to leverage the potency, versatility and manufacturability of antibodies to revolutionize cancer immunotherapy.

Presentation Details
Title: Unlocking Tumor Eradication with Antibody-MHC T Cell Engagers
Presenter: Leonardo Borras, Chief Scientific Officer
Date: April 23, 2024

About CDR-Life
CDR-Life is developing powerful T-cell engagers (TCE) to eradicate hard-to-treat solid tumors. Our integrated antibody-based TCE platform unlocks access to a wide range of cancer antigens. We are leveraging this platform to advance a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics targeting intracellular and surface tumor antigens. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to empower patients’ own immune systems to eliminate tumors.


Contacts

Media:
Holly Hancock
MacDougall Advisors
hhancock@macdougall.bio

