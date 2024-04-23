EBC Financial Group Recognized as Friend of Asia Pacific by WAGGGS for Empowering Women Globally

Dedicated to fostering an equal society, EBC was recognised as Friend of Asia Pacific by WAGGGS EBC is committed to nurture the global development of women, providing them with the tools to explore diverse opportunities and reach new heights of achievement.

EBC Financial Group Awarded for Enhancing Women's Opportunities Worldwide Through Education and Leadership Initiatives

EBC Financial Group (EBC) is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the Friend of Asia Pacific award by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). This accolade recognizes EBC's unwavering dedication to fostering women's growth through educational and training opportunities, with a vision to create a more equitable and empowered society.

The award ceremony, held recently in Singapore, acknowledged EBC's contribution towards global change, where EBC representatives proudly accepted the honour. The partnership with WAGGGS is a testament to EBC's rigorous commitment to its corporate values.

In early March, EBC Financial Group announced its partnership with WAGGGS to provide educational, leadership training, and community service opportunities for women worldwide. This collaboration aims to foster responsible global citizens and empower female leaders, advocating for a more equitable, lively, and empowered society.

WAGGGS, the largest international organization empowering girls and young women, spans 153 countries across five regions, with over 10 million members. Through leadership, learning, advocacy, and capacity building, WAGGGS leads projects that expand opportunities for women globally. The Asia-Pacific Friends group alone consists of 3.7 million members across 26 countries, striving to enable women in the region to reach their full potential and become conscientious global citizens.

EBC Financial Group, committed to fostering global equality, champions individuals worldwide to unlock their full potential and access equal opportunities through a diverse array of programs. With a dedication to empowering women, the company offers extensive educational, developmental, and training opportunities to girls and young women. Through collaborative efforts with WAGGGS, EBC endeavours to nurture the global development of women, providing them with the tools to explore diverse opportunities and reach new heights of achievement. EBC envisions these empowered women emerging as influential role models, excelling in their respective fields, and leading initiatives to enhance social well-being worldwide, ultimately realizing their fullest potential.

While empowering more women to grow through collaboration with international organizations and charities, EBC is committed to establishing transparent and fair corporate systems internally, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, and providing equal pathways for women's advancement. The company firmly believe that women's comprehensive participation enhances team diversity and provides new opportunities for business and societal development.

For more information about EBC Financial Group and its initiatives, visit www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

About World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS)

The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts is the largest voluntary Movement dedicated to girls and young women in the world. Our diverse Movement represents 8.8 million girls and young women from 153 countries.

For more than 100 years Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting has transformed the lives of girls and young women worldwide, supporting and empowering them to achieve their fullest potential and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our strengths lie in innovative non-formal education programmes, leadership development, advocacy and community action, empowering girls and young women to develop the skills and confidence needed to make positive changes in their lives, in their communities and countries.

We deliver these programmes in five WAGGGS Regions: Africa, Arab, Asia Pacific, Europe and Western Hemisphere. We also hold advocacy and leadership events at our five World Centres: Our Chalet in Switzerland, Sangam in India, Pax Lodge in the UK, Our Cabaña in Mexico and Kusafiri, our World Centre travelling around Africa. Through our global programmes, girls from all over the world come together to learn new skills, share their international experiences and form lifelong friendships.

Learn more at www.wagggs.org.