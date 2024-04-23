New Children's Book "The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday" Helps Children Face a Common Dilemma
Inspiring young readers to make positive choices and embrace the spirit of kindness and generosity
We are delighted to share our book with young readers and their families. It teaches important life lessons in a fun and engaging way, reminding us all of the joy that comes from helping others.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John H. Atwood and Jenean Atwood Baynes are thrilled to announce the release of their latest children's book, "The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday!" This enchanting tale introduces a new character from the beloved Land of Dushkin, a book series where children and the young at heart embark on magical adventures.
— John H. Atwood
Following the success of the 2nd edition of their first book "Blue Spots! Yellow Spots!", John and Jenean invite readers to join them once again as they venture into the mystical Land of Dushkin. In this captivating story, they meet a new character who faces a common dilemma: whether or not to help a neighbor in need.
As the tale unfolds, readers embark on a journey of self-discovery and learn the value of kindness, compassion and the positive impact of helping others. Through the whimsical characters and relatable situations, children are encouraged to develop critical thinking and decision-making skills, while also immersing themselves in a world filled with imagination and wonder.
"We are delighted to share 'The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday' with young readers and their families," said John. "This book teaches important life lessons in a fun and engaging way, reminding us all of the joy and fulfillment that comes from helping others."
"We hope that children will be inspired by the characters in our book to make positive choices and embrace the spirit of kindness and generosity," added Jenean.
"The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday" is now available in eBook, soft cover and hard cover formats online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart (ideal for Pre-K through 4th Grade). Join John H. Atwood and Jenean Atwood Baynes on this heartwarming journey and discover the magic of The Land of Dushkin!
For more information about John H. Atwood, Jenean Atwood Baynes and “The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday,” or to contact them for book signings, readings and special appearances, visit The Land of Dushkin website.
**About the Authors**
John H. Atwood and Jenean Atwood Baynes are a father-daughter writing team passionate about creating imaginative and educational children's books. Together, they formed Atwood Legacy Enterprises and brought to life “The Land of Dushkin,” a whimsical storyland where children can learn and grow alongside lovable characters.
