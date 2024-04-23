Macao Orchestra Presents Disney’s Aladdin in Concert Live to Film Reliving the Touching Classic with Live Music and Animation

MACAU, April 23 - Disney’s Aladdin in Concert Live to Film, part of the Macao Orchestra Concert Season, will be held on 1 and 2 June (Saturday and Sunday) at 8:00 pm at MGM Theater, MGM COTAI. The Macao Orchestra will perform the award-winning music from Disney’s classic Aladdin, accompanied by the animated film displayed on the indoor LED screen at the MGM Theater, the size of which is equivalent to three tennis courts, providing children and adults with the power of the story in a dual-sensory experience. The concert is presented by MGM and tickets will be available from 17 April at the Macau Ticketing Network.

Aladdin, Disney’s classic animated film released in 1992, has impressed audiences around the world with its fantastic plot and imagination and has been a family favourite for generations. Under the baton of Tony Cheng-Te Yeh (Assistant Conductor of Macao Orchestra), the Macao Orchestra and a number of talented singers who engage in dubbing for different main characters, including CJ Tan, Rayray, RJ Woessner and SEMISCON Vocal Band, will present an audio-visual feast that combines animation, symphonic music and singing, bringing music enthusiasts a concert that will relive the award-winning songs composed by Alan Menken.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau Ltd, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. Disney’s Aladdin in Concert Live to Film is presented by MGM, and the performance will last approximately 2 hours with an interval. Tickets will be available from 17 April at the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP600, MOP500, MOP400 and MOP300. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.