434 Pages Report on C-Arms Market CAGR of 4.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global C-arms market, a pivotal component in medical imaging, was valued at $2,003.12 million in 2021. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, it is expected to swell to $3,233.76 million by 2031. This significant growth is propelled by technological advancements, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a rising prevalence of chronic conditions that require diagnostic imaging.

Segmental Insights

1. By Type

The C-arms market is bifurcated into mobile and fixed C-arms. Among them, mobile C-arms lead the market, which can be credited to their flexibility and efficiency in imaging. These are subdivided into mini-C-arms, preferred for their compact size and utility in outpatient settings, and full-size C-arms, which are essential in major surgical procedures for their superior imaging capabilities.

2. By Application

Applications of C-arms are diverse, ranging from cardiology and gastroenterology to neurology, orthopedic & trauma, oncology, and more. The orthopedic & trauma segment dominates the market, driven by the rising incidences of musculoskeletal diseases, escalating cases of road accidents, and sports injuries, coupled with an aging population susceptible to bone-related ailments.

3. By End User

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics make up the primary end users. Hospitals are the foremost segment, given their comprehensive need for advanced diagnostic and surgical imaging solutions to cater to a wide array of medical conditions.

4. By Region

Geographically, North America stands as the market leader, thanks to the presence of key industry players, cutting-edge technological innovations, and robust healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This surge is driven by increasing healthcare investments and the rising prevalence of diseases that necessitate advanced diagnostic solutions in densely populated countries like China and India.

Market Dynamics

Technological Innovation: One of the primary growth drivers is the ongoing advancements in imaging technology, including the integration of AI and machine learning, which enhance the precision and functionality of C-arms.

Demographic Shifts: An aging global population is particularly prone to chronic diseases and physical injuries, demanding more frequent and precise imaging services.

Healthcare Infrastructure: Improved healthcare facilities and increased investment in medical imaging technologies in emerging markets also catalyze market growth.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the C-arms market include Hologic, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., and Trivitron Healthcare. These entities are at the forefront of innovation and expansion, continuously enhancing their offerings to meet the growing market demands.

