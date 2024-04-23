Collection of media accreditation for 20 Years celebration of Expanded Public Works Programme, 23 Apr

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 20 Years celebration of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) are advised to collect accreditation cards.

The details for collection are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Buffalo City, City Hall in East London, Eastern Cape

The 20 Years celebration of EPWP is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at Buffalo City Stadium, East London in the Eastern Cape Province.

Members of the media are advised to bring along their Press cards/ ID books, Driver’s License or Passports when collecting their accreditation cards. Also, note that individuals have to collect their own accreditation at the center.

Enquiries:

Mr Lennox Mabaso

Cell: 082 884 2403

Bukiwe Cimela

Cell: 076 420 8184

