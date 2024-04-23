Submit Release
Gauteng Health on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital being operational

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to assure the public that despite the current power outage affecting parts of Joburg caused by a burnt Feederboard at the Ridge Substation, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital continues to be operational.

The hospital has activated contingency measures and is currently running backup generators.

The department has received assurance form City Power that their teams are working around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as possible.

Motalatale Modiba
Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808
E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa
Spokesperson for the MEC for Health
Cell: 072 222 6333 
E-mail: Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za

