Limpopo Provincial Government commemorates Freedom Day,27 Apr

The Limpopo Provincial Government will join the nation in commemorating Freedom Day under the theme, “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth” on the 27th of April 2024 in Calais Stadium, Ga-Sekororo, Maruleng Municipality in Mopani District.

The month of April is declared as Freedom Month after the historic post-apartheid national elections in 1994, where everyone of voting age (over 18 years) was allowed to cast their vote.

Limpopo Premier Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha expressed that for the majority of South Africans who had never voted before, their dignity was restored, and the country transformed to a non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic society.

Premier Mathabatha further said: “During this Freedom Month, we urge our communities to reflect on the progress made over the democratic journey. The country made a significant progress in putting in place relevant policies in building a democratic and a socially cohesive nation. The gains and achievements of freedom over the last 30 years have commenced with a significant step of the adoption of the Constitution of the country that clearly stipulates the fundamental human rights to all South Africans and the great need for access to basic services by communities.”

Freedom Day Celebration is scheduled as follows:

Date: 27 April 2024

Venue: Calais Stadium, Calais Village, Ga-Sekororo Maruleng Municipality, Mopani District

Time: 09h00

