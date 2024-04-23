Deputy President Shipokosa Mashatile undertakes working visit to United Arab Emirates, 22 to 25 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is undertaking a Working Visit to Dubai and Abu-Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 22 - 25 April 2024.

The Deputy President’s visit to the UAE is aimed at building and strengthening bilateral relations, particularly increasing economic and knowledge exchange between the two states.

The visit will see the Deputy President and his delegation engage with experts in the telecommunications and digital economy, in line with South Africa’s goals related to expanding technological and digital infrastructure towards Meaningful Universal Connectivity.

Countries are moving towards digital sovereignty and South Africa, as one of the leading nations in the sector within the continent has the opportunity to spearhead initiatives in this regard towards strengthening public service delivery and enhancing participation in the digital economy. This working visit is as such, integral to building capacity towards digital sovereignty.

During the visit the Deputy President will interact with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Applications as well as other relevant national and regional entities within the UAE.

The UAE is a competitive market for the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The UAE public sector investment helps drive demand for ICT products and services in sectors such as healthcare, aviation, defense, transportation, financial services and others linked to the UAE’s economic diversification plans.

The visit by the Deputy President provides an opportunity for the South African government to increase knowledge and expertise in the ICT sector towards the improvement and expansion of public services and governance systems through digital economy channels.

The Deputy President is accompanied to the UAE by Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini - Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Mondli Gungubele - Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and Minister Ronald Lamola - Department of Justice.

