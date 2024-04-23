Electoral Commission on final day to notify CEO of intention to vote out of Country

The Electoral Commission urges South Africans who plan to vote outside of the country in the 2024 National Elections to use the remaining hours to notify the Chief Electoral Commission (CEO). Today, 22 April 2024, is the final date for all notifications to vote outside of the Republic.

This also applies to voters who are registered on the local voter rolls but may be temporarily out-of-country on election day. It is important to note that all voters who will be voting outside of the country will receive only the national ballot.

The online VEC10 form notifying the CEO of the intention to vote at an international voting station must reach the Electoral Commission by the end of today, 22 April 2024 at (11h59) SAST, to accommodate voters in other time zones. To submit your VEC10 notification and check status visit www.elections.org.za.

It is important to note the following:

A voter who is registered to vote out-of-country and intends to vote at the accredited mission where they are registered to vote, is NOT required to submit an online VEC 10 special vote application.

Only voters who will be voting at an accredited mission that they are not registered to vote at, are required to submit an online VEC 10 special vote application. The completion of this form below informs the Electoral Commission of their intention to vote abroad by indicating the mission at which they will be voting, once the date of the national election is proclaimed.

Voting out-of-country will take place at the Republic's diplomatic missions where those who have applied will be located on the day of voting. The casting of votes at foreign missions will take place 10 days ahead of general voting in the country on 17 May or 18 May 2024, depending on the weekend configuration of the country.

SA citizens voting out-of-country in the 2024 National Election can only vote on ONE day at their mission:



Missions with a work week from Sunday–Thursday vote on Friday, 17 May, 7am to 7pm.

Missions with a work week from Monday–Friday vote on Saturday, 18 May, 7am to 7pm.

In the same breath, the Electoral Commission wishes to remind voters that those who need to apply for special votes, the application process is now open, to apply for a home visit or station visit. Those who wish to apply for special votes must do so before the 3 May 2024.

Voters are reminded that they may only vote at a voting station in which they are registered. Voters who will unavoidably be away from their voting districts on election day may give notice of their intention to vote at another identified voting station by 17 May 2024.

