Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Medupi and Matimba power stations in Lephalale, 23 Apr

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will today, 23 April 2024, visit Medupi and Matimba power stations in Lephalale. 

The visit will commence at Medupi power station where the Minister will inspect progress on the installation of a  second hand Stator which was procured  from the Netherlands to  refurbished unit 4 which was damaged by an explosion in 2021. 

The visit to Mepudi will immediately be followed by a programme at Matimba power station.

Matimba continues to perform below its planned outputs, and the visit is intended to engage management on a more aggressive approach to improving the stations performance.

