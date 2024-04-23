Electronic Specialty Gas Market Size Worth US$ 6.12 Billion with 3.5 CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Use of Electronic Specialty Gas Extensive in Metal Joining Processes

Rockville, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin film deposition techniques such as chemical and physical vapor deposition (PVD) need electronic gas for the production of microelectronics and semiconductor processing. The global electronic specialty gas market is set to reach a size of US$ 4.34 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.



PVD coatings of this type are used to enhance hardness, augment wear resistance, and avert oxidation. These coatings find extensive use in several sectors, including aerospace. Calibration gases, zero gases, carrier gases, span gases, and bump test gases are examples of specialty gases. Each of these gases has unique properties and applications, ranging from the joining of metals like magnesium, titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6.12 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronic specialty gas market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

Global sales of electronic specialty gas are estimated at US$ 4.34 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.12 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.

The solar panel segment is estimated to account for 31% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034.

“Electronic specialty gases play a vital role in semiconductor production by enhancing the wear resistance of components. Market growth is driven by the increasing use of energy-efficient lighting systems and extensive use of these gases in metal oxide transistors as cleaning agents,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions

LED lighting is one of the primary application areas for electronic specialty gases. This is attributed to the rising use of LEDs for backlighting LCD televisions and general illumination, wherein LED lights are replacing more established lighting technologies such as sodium vapor lamps and incandescent tubes.

The rise in demand for consumer electronics such as computers, TVs, and smartphones is boosting sales of high-quality display panels. Manufacturers are focusing on boosting the supply of electronic specialty gases to meet the growing demand across industries.

