Top Impacting Factors: Driverless Car Industry Analysis 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driverless cars are automated cars which feature all the major competencies of traditional cars. The driverless car market is also known as autonomous car, robotic car or self-driving car. Increased road accidents are a major driving factor for technology providers to develop a safe and efficient transportation system. Moreover; it is expected that the driverless car market will reduce fuel consumption by 10% and insurance costs by 30%, there by driving the market exponentially. A majority of the manufacturers have indicated a keen interest in developing, manufacturing and commercializing driverless cars in the coming years.

Volvo is one of the leading automobile manufacturers and would launch its first driverless car by year 2017. However, the lack of infrastructural development to support V2V connections, stringent government regulations and increased threats arising from terrorism, prove to be a major restraint for this market. The growing demand for smart and automated vehicle systems should boost the market of driverless cars. The development cost for the driverless car technology is very high, however, as technology advances the price is expected to decline. The study projects affordability and a rise in the adoption of these cars, amongst middle-class families, during 2040-2050.

The global driverless car market is segmented on the basis of components and geography. The component market comprises of radar sensors; video cameras; LiDAR sensor; ultrasound sensors and a central computing system. Geographically, the driverless car market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒

• Key investment pockets for various component areas

• Illustrative segmentation and forecast of major geographic areas, to provide an overview of the driverless car market

• Key market trends, key player analysis and derivation of top three winning strategies

• Estimation for various segments of the driverless car market along with an analysis of the competitive landscape

• Qualitative analysis of factors affecting market growth and the study of emerging key trends

• Detailed analysis of porter's five forces model and a value chain analysis of the driverless car market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI)

• Audi AG

• Volkswagen

• AB Volvo

• Daimler AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation.

• Ford Motor Company

• Google, Inc.

• AutoNOMOS Labs

• BMW AG

