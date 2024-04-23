Analyzing the Electric Truck Market's Size, Share, and Trends Across Propulsion, Vehicle Type, and Range (2021-2030)

- Electric Truck

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) has recently published a comprehensive report entitled “Electric Truck Market Size.” According to a research report, the global electric truck market sector is projected to grow from $392.3 million in 2020 to $3,861.8 million by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period. This research report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent technological developments, market dynamics, segmental analysis, regional analysis, key investment pockets, and the competitive landscape of the global electric truck market.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

This research report focuses on the competitive analysis of the global market size of electric truck industry and provides an in-depth overview of key market players. By providing a thorough understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of these leading entities, stakeholders are enabled to gain better knowledge of the competitive landscape. The report categorizes players based on their dominance, leadership, and expansion strategies using qualitative data analysis. These strategies include legal agreements, the formation of strategic alliances, the execution of mergers and acquisitions, the expansion of geographical reach, and the launch of new products or services.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Scania

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

Tata Motors

Paccar Inc.

AB Volvo

Workhorse

Man SE

Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited

BYD Company Ltd.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Electric trucks are defined as commercial vehicles that transport goods and run on a battery. Moreover, the internal motors in electric trucks have fewer moving parts compared to diesel trucks and do not require multi-speed gearboxes, leading to higher reliability and lower maintenance costs, as well as producing low noise. Furthermore, electric trucks are rapidly replacing diesel trucks as the preferred option because of government initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles and their exceptional features such as robust torque, minimal operating expenses, and zero noise pollution. Due to increased government support for e-mobility and stricter pollution guidelines for gasoline-powered vehicles, the global electric truck industry is experiencing significant growth.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Battery electric vehicle

Fuel cell electric vehicle

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 -

Above 300 Miles

151-300 Miles

Up to 150 Miles

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 -

Medium Duty Electric Truck

Heavy Duty Electric Truck

Light Duty Electric Truck

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 -

One of the primary focuses has been on improving the range of electric trucks. Development in battery technology has allowed trucks to travel longer distances on a single charge. Brands such as Tesla, Rivian, and Ford are working actively to increase the range of their electric truck market.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲-𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 -

In the past, electric trucks were primarily used for light-duty tasks, but there is now a growing demand for heavy-duty electric trucks that are able to transport goods over long distances. Leading companies such as Volvo, Daimler, and Nikola are developing electric trucks capable of carrying heavy loads.

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 -

The development of rapid charging infrastructure is essential for the adoption of electric trucks. To facilitate the use of long-distance electric trucks, major companies and governments have invested in the construction of charging stations along major transport routes.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 -

Electric trucks have started integrating autonomous driving features to enhance both efficiency and safety. These features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technology capable of helping drivers navigate highways and traffic.

𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

Many companies with large fleets of trucks have been switching to electric vehicles to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions. For example, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx have expressed intentions to integrate electric trucks into their delivery fleets.

