$7.9 Billion Industry Revenue Of Drug Discovery Informatics Market by 2032

According to the report, the drug discovery informatics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview:

Value in 2022: $2.9 billion

Projected Value by 2032: $7.9 billion

CAGR (2023-2032): 10.5%

Key Growth Drivers:

Rise in Chronic Diseases: Increased prevalence of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

R&D Activities: Surge in research and development for drug discovery.

Demand for Target Drug Therapy: Growing demand for specialized drug treatments.

Notable Insights:

Oncology trial starts were up by 56% from 2016 to 2021, with a focus on rare cancer indications.

30 oncology novel active substances launched globally in 2021; 159 since 2012.

Increasing research activities boost demand for clinical trials and outsourcing services.

Key Drivers:

Research Spending: Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are increasing spending on informatics.

Informatics Software: Focus on drug discovery using informatics software.

Rare Disease Research: Growing demand and support for orphan drug research.

Opportunities:

Emerging Markets: Significant growth potential in emerging markets.

Challenges:

High Costs: Expensive drug discovery informatics software.

Recession Impact:

Recession may lead to reduced R&D investments by governments, institutions, and private funders.

Pharmaceutical companies may refocus R&D on high ROI or high-demand therapeutic areas.

Market Segments & Projections:

Application (Drug Discovery): Dominated in 2022; CAGR of 10.7% expected.

Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis): Faster CAGR of 11.1% expected.

End Use (Pharmaceutical Companies): Dominated in 2022; CAGR of 10.8% expected.

Regional Analysis:

North America: Dominated in 2022; expected to maintain dominance.

Asia-Pacific: Faster growth expected due to rising pharmaceutical and biotech startups.

Leading Market Players:

Certara

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Infosys Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Oracle

Accenture

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

