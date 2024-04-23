Etech Global Services to Showcase Revolutionary Voice of Customer Analytics at Customer Contact Week Vegas 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a pioneer in customer experience solutions, is set to disrupt the industry with its groundbreaking Voice of Customer (VoC) Analytics solution at the highly anticipated Customer Contact Week Vegas 2024, taking place from June 3 – 6. This fully automated, AI-powered platform is poised to unlock unprecedented insights from customer interactions, revolutionizing the way businesses understand and serve their customers.
Headlining Etech's participation is the must-attend workshop, "How Voice of Customer Analytics Transforms Contact Center," scheduled for June 4 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM PDT. Led by industry luminaries, this immersive session will delve into the transformative potential of fully automated VoC analytics, equipping attendees with the knowledge and strategies to drive operational excellence and deliver exceptional customer experiences without manual intervention.
Key Highlights:
• Decode Customer Sentiments: Discover how cutting-edge automated VoC analytics decode customer sentiments, preferences, and pain points from every interaction, providing a holistic view of the customer journey.
• Unlock Actionable Insights: Witness how QEval, Etech's proprietary solution, transforms unstructured conversations into meaningful, data-driven insights, fueling informed decision-making and continuous improvement.
• Learn from Industry Pioneers: Engage with renowned experts, including Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech Global Services, Shawndra Tobias, SVP of Etech Global Services, and Dana Lloyd, Sr. Director at Synovus, as they share compelling case studies and proven strategies.
• Future-Proof Your Operations: Gain a glimpse into the future of contact center operations, where automated VoC analytics plays a pivotal role in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth through seamless, scalable insights.
"At Etech, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their customer interactions," said Matt Rocco, President and CEO of Etech Global Services. "Our Voice of Customer Analytics solution is a true game-changer, providing organizations with a seamless, scalable platform to extract actionable insights and deliver experiences that exceed expectations. The Etech Team looks forward to sharing our expertise and inspiring attendees to embrace the future of customer experience management
In addition to the groundbreaking workshop, attendees are invited to visit Etech's Booth #1407, where they can explore the company's innovative solutions, engage with industry experts, and receive an exclusive 20% discount on event passes by scheduling a meeting with Etech representatives.
Click here to schedule a meeting with the Etech team and get the discount code.
Don't miss this opportunity to revolutionize your contact center operations and gain a competitive edge in customer experience management. Register now for Customer Contact Week Vegas 2024 and secure your spot at Etech Global Services' transformative workshop.
For more information about Etech Global Services and its revolutionary Voice of Customer Analytics solution, visit www.etechgs.com
Veronica Chimney
