Mitrade Appoints New Australia CEO and Unveils Strategic Vision for Sustainable Growth

Elven Jong becomes the new CEO to head Mitrade's Australian market operations.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitrade (Australia) appoints Elven Jong as the new Chief Executive Officer to head its Australian market operations. With over a decade of experience working in several sectors across Banking and Finance, Jong brings a wealth of expertise to lead Mitrade into a new era of innovation and sustained growth. This strategic move underscores Mitrade's unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, reinforcing its prominent standing in the Australian CFD brokerage industry.
In Australia, Mitrade provides a proprietary trading platform that is accessible via web, desktop, and mobile applications, allowing investors to operate in a variety of environments depending on their preferences. The platform's distinct features, characterised by a user-friendly interface and robust data and analytical support, help foster an investment culture that is agile and responsive. This culture is driven by a focus on meeting client needs and actively integrating consumer feedback. In 2023, Mitrade had won the“Forex Customer Satisfaction & Happiness Asia” Award.
In his inaugural role as CEO, Elven Jong has outlined an ambitious trajectory for Mitrade's position in the Australian CFD brokerage landscape. With his strong background, Jong is poised to drive the company's growth, emphasising the establishment of stringent governance and precise protocols as fundamental pillars. His strategic focus includes streamlining operations and enhancing compliance measures to adeptly adapt to evolving regulatory environments and consumer needs.
Elven Jong emphasises, "I'm excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our business. This company has an amazing legacy of innovation and putting customers first. I plan to build upon that strong foundation with a vision for transformative growth to become an industry leader. Our unwavering focus remains on empowering traders of all levels to trade with confidence, through our fast, reliable execution, exceptional customer service, extensive learning modules and comprehensive data and analytical tools that support their success."
