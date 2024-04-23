Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Worth $53.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 3.8%: AMR 

The global water treatment chemicals market is experiencing notable growth due to surge in demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries.

Wilmington, Delaware , April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, pH Adjusters & Softeners, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, and Others) and End-use Industry (Industrial and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global water treatment chemicals market was valued at $37.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $53.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032



Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global water treatment chemicals market is majorly driven by surge in demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries, including power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, and sugar. Moreover, implementation of regulatory mandates on wastewater treatment drives the market growth. However, the availability of alternative water treatment technologies hinders the market growth. On the contrary, usage of 3R method of sustainability is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global water treatment chemicals market.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1038

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $37.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $53.8 Billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 1108 Segments covered Type, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers Surge in demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries Regulatory mandates on wastewater treatment Opportunities Utilization of the 3R method of sustainability Restraints Availability of alternative water treatment technologies





Socioeconomic Impact on the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The global water treatment chemicals market has been significantly impacted by the Russia–Ukraine war and the persistent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to volatility in commodity prices, including essential water treatment chemicals. Uncertainty about the availability of raw materials has resulted in supply chain disruptions and increased production costs, subsequently raising prices for water treatment chemicals. Simultaneously, the pandemic has heightened the demand for these chemicals in the sectors such as healthcare and municipal water treatment.

However, lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce shortages have hindered production and distribution, causing supply–demand imbalances. Economic downturns triggered by the pandemic have constrained budgets for municipalities and industrial facilities, affecting their ability to invest in water treatment solutions. Navigating this complex landscape requires industry stakeholders to adapt to shifting dynamics, balancing the need for effective water treatment with economic constraints imposed by geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing health crisis.

The scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Depending on the type, the corrosion inhibitors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that corrosion inhibitors in water treatment are chemical compounds designed to mitigate the destructive effects of corrosion on metal surfaces in contact with water. These inhibitors function by forming a protective layer on the metal, preventing corrosive agents from causing damage. Widely used in industrial settings, such as cooling water systems and pipelines, corrosion inhibitors help prolong the service life of equipment, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance overall system efficiency.

However, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that scale inhibitors and dispersants are crucial components in water treatment processes. Moreover, scale inhibitors prevent the formation of mineral deposits, such as calcium carbonate or calcium sulfate, on surfaces like pipes and equipment, which can impair efficiency. By disrupting the crystallization process, scale inhibitors ensure smooth water flow and extend the service life of industrial systems. On the other hand, dispersants enhance the dispersion of suspended particles in water, preventing their agglomeration and facilitating their removal. This aids in the prevention of sludge formation and reduces the risk of equipment fouling.

Procure Complete Report (1108 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/water-treatment-chemicals-market

The industrial segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032.

By end-use industry, the industrial segment was the major shareholder in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in the industrial sector by ensuring the quality and safety of water used in various processes. Chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants help remove impurities, suspended solids, and contaminants from industrial water sources. In manufacturing, water treatment chemicals enhance efficiency by preventing scale formation, corrosion, and microbial growth in cooling towers and boilers. In addition, they facilitate compliance with environmental regulations by minimizing the release of pollutants.

However, the municipal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that the water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in the municipal industry by ensuring the quality and safety of water supplies. Chlorine-based disinfectants, such as chlorine gas or sodium hypochlorite, are commonly used to inhibit the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. Coagulants such as aluminum sulfate or ferric chloride help in the removal of suspended particles through the formation of larger, easier-to-remove flocs. In addition, corrosion inhibitors such as orthophosphates protect distribution pipelines, preventing metal leaching. pH adjusters, such as lime or caustic soda, maintain water within optimal ranges.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global water treatment chemicals market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing industrialization, population growth, and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region have heightened the demand for water treatment chemicals. Stricter environmental regulations and rising awareness about water quality issues further contribute to the growing need for effective water treatment solutions in the region.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/purchase-options

Players: -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

Cortec Corporation

Ecolab

Italmatch Chemicals spa

Canadian Clear

Dober

Kemira

Hydrite Chemical

Dow

Lonza

Nouryon

Solenis

Solvay

American Water Chemicals, Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

SNF

US WATER SYSTEMS INC.

Veolia

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global water treatment chemicals market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |