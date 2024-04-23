Photo from executive meeting in Dubai, UAE. From left to right: Sandeeop Nailwal (Founder of Polygon Labs), Keiji Minami (CEO of Sony Bank), and Matthew Van Niekerk (CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint) SettleMint and Sony Bank Collaborate to Advance Stablecoin Offering on Blockchain in Banking on Polygon PoS

SettleMint and Sony Bank collaborate to develop a stablecoin on Polygon PoS, aiming to transform web3 financial services and enhance security.

This initiative is a testament to SettleMint's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology in creating a more secure, efficient, and inclusive global financial ecosystem.” — Matthew Van Niekerk, CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, alongside Sony Bank Inc. will explore the feasibility of a stablecoin offering.

Sony Bank will oversee the legal arrangements and research the technical requirements for the issuance of a stablecoin, which will be used on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) chain in this PoC (Proof of Concept). SettleMint, with its diverse experience in blockchain technology, will be responsible for the development and construction of the infrastructure for the demonstration experiment. Through this collaboration, Sony Bank aims to conduct the PoC with the objective of providing safe, secure, and valuable services in the web3 domain.

Matthew Van Niekerk, CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this pioneering project with Sony Bank on Polygon. This initiative is a testament to SettleMint's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology in creating a more secure, efficient, and inclusive global financial ecosystem. By joining forces with Sony Bank and building on the Polygon PoS protocol, we are setting the stage for significant advancements in the banking industry, heralding a new era of financial services that are more accessible, transparent, and user-centric."

Sony Bank, the leading online bank in Japan, is currently designing a blockchain-based wallet function. In a forthcoming demonstration experiment, Sony Bank will consider incorporating a stablecoin.

Polygon PoS is an EVM-compatible, proof-of-stake sidechain for Ethereum, with high throughput and low costs.

Central to this initiative, SettleMint is tasked with developing and constructing the end-to-end infrastructure utilizing its state-of-art SettleMint Blockchain Transformation Platform.

The collaboration aims to address the technical and legal challenges associated with the issuance, redemption, and circulation of stablecoins. The goal is to expand the use of stablecoins within the economy, fostering a more secure and engaging environment for web3 creators and enthusiasts.

A key highlight of this initiative is the adoption of cutting-edge zero-knowledge blockchain technology, underscoring the partners' commitment to privacy and security in the digital era.

SettleMint's role in this project highlights its extensive experience and success in delivering Blockchain Transformation for enterprises.

About SettleMint:

SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, bridges the gap between people, processes, and technology. In doing so, we accelerate the tangible realization of blockchain's potential and its practical application within enterprises and their end-users. Our platform empowers organizations to build and deploy blockchain solutions that address real-world problems, making the technology accessible and actionable. We go beyond just offering technology; we provide the tools, knowledge, tailored methodologies, and support that teams need to succeed in their Blockchain Transformation jouney. Our holistic approach ensures that every initiative aligns with your business objectives, helping you drive significant value creation and gain a competitive edge in today’s digital economy.

About Sony Bank:

Sony Bank was established in 2001 as an online bank mainly for individual customers in Japan. The company is a member of Sony Financial Group, which is wholly owned by Sony Group Corporation. Our mission is to bring customers convenient, high-quality financial products and services.

SettleMint และ โซนี่แบงค์ ร่วมมือกันเพื่อเสนอ สเตเบิลคอยน์ บนบล็อกเชนในการเงินบน Polygon PoS

เมืองลอว์เวน ประเทศเบลเยียม เมษายน พ.ศ. 2567 – https://www.settlemint.com/, บริษัทผู้นำการเปลี่ยนแปลงด้านบล็อกเชน ร่วมกับธนาคารโซนี่ จำกัด จะสำรวจความเป็นไปได้ในการเสนอสกุลเงินที่มั่นคง

โซนี่แบงค์ จะดูแลการจัดการกฎหมายและศึกษาความต้องการทางเทคนิคสำหรับการออกเหรียญ stablecoin ซึ่งจะใช้ในเครือข่าย Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) ใน PoC (พิสูจน์ความเป็นไปได้) นี้ SettleMint ด้วยประสบการณ์ทางเทคโนโลยีบล็อกเชนที่หลากหลายของตนจะรับผิดชอบในการพัฒนาและก่อสร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับการทดลองการทำงาน ผ่านการร่วมมือกันนี้ Sony Bank มีเป้าหมายที่จะดำเนินการ PoC ด้วยวัตถุประสงค์ในการให้บริการที่ปลอดภัย มั่นคง และมีคุณค่าในโดเมน web3

แมทธิว แวน นีเคิร์ค, ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งของ SettleMint, แบ่งปันความตื่นเต้นเกี่ยวกับการร่วมมือกับ Sony Bank บน Polygon กล่าวว่า "เรามีความยินดีอย่างยิ่งที่จะเริ่มโครงการนี้กับ Sony Bank บน Polygon โครงการนี้เป็นการยืนยันถึงความมุ่งมั่นของ SettleMint ในการใช้เทคโนโลยีบล็อกเชนในการสร้าง" more secure, efficient, and โดยร่วมมือกับธนาคาร Sony และพัฒนาต่อจากโปรโตคอล Polygon PoS เรากำลังเปิดทางสู่ความก้าวหน้าที่สำคัญในอุตสาหกรรมการเงิน แถลงยุคใหม่ของบริการทางการเงินที่สามารถเข้าถึงได้มากขึ้น โปร่งใส และให้บริการที่ใกล้ชิดกับผู้ใช้.

โซนี่แบงค์ ธนาคารออนไลน์ชั้นนำในประเทศญี่ปุ่น กำลังออกแบบฟังก์ชันกระเป๋าเงินดิจิทัลที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีบล็อกเชน ในการทดสอบการสาธิตที่จะมาถึง โซนี่แบงค์จะพิจารณาการรวมสกุลเงินเสถียรเข้าไปด้วย

โพลีกอน โพเอส เป็นเครือข่ายข้างเคียงที่เข้ากันได้กับอีวีเอ็มสำหรับอีเธอเรียม มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและต้นทุนต่ำ

สำคัญต่อโครงการนี้ SettleMint ได้รับมอบหมายให้พัฒนาและสร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน end-to-end โดยใช้ SettleMint แพลตฟอร์มการเปลี่ยนแปลงบล็อกเชน ที่ทันสมัยของตน

ความร่วมมือมีเป้าหมายที่จะแก้ไขความท้าทายทางเทคนิคและกฎหมายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการออกใบสำคัญเงินที่มั่นคง การแลกเปลี่ยน และการหมุนเวียนของ stablecoins จุดมุ่งหมายคือการขยายการใช้งานของ stablecoins ในเศรษฐกิจ ส่งเสริมสภาพแวดล้อมที่มั่นคงและน่าสนใจมากขึ้นสำหรับผู้สร้าง web3 และผู้สนใจ.

การเน้นความสำคัญของโครงการนี้คือการนำเทคโนโลยีบล็อกเชนที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีซึ่งเรียกว่าซีโร่-โนวเลจ ซึ่งย้ำความมุ่งมั่นของพันธมิตรที่เกี่ยวกับความเป็นส่วนตัวและความปลอดภัยในยุคดิจิทัล

บทบาทของ SettleMint ในโครงการนี้เน้นที่ประสบการณ์และความสำเร็จที่มีอยู่ในการส่งมอบการเปลี่ยนแปลง บล็อกเชน สำหรับองค์กร

เกี่ยวกับ SettleMint:

SettleMint, บริษัทผู้เปลี่ยนแปลงด้าน Blockchain, เชื่อมสะพานระหว่างคน, กระบวนการ, และเทคโนโลยี ด้วยวิธีนี้เราส่งเสริมการเข้าใจที่แท้จริงของศักยภาพของบล็อกเชนและการประยุกต์ใช้ได้ในองค์กรและผู้ใช้สุดท้ายของพวกเขา แพลตฟอร์มของเราช่วยให้องค์กรสามารถสร้างและใช้งานโซลูชันบล็อกเชนที่แก้ปัญหาในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริง ทำให้เทคโนโลยีเป็นไปได้และสามารถดำเนินการได้ เราเกินไปจากการให้เทคโนโลยีเท่านั้น เราให้เครื่องมือ, ความรู้, วิธีการที่ปรับให้เหมาะ, และการสนับสนุนที่ทีมต้องการเพื่อประสบความสำเร็จในการเดินทางของการเปลี่ยนแปลงด้าน Blockchain การเข้าใจอย่างรวมถึงการทำให้ทุกโครงการสอดคล้องกับวัตถุประสงค์ธุรกิจของคุณ ช่วยให้คุณสร้างมูลค่าอย่างมีนัยสำคัญและได้รับข้อได้เปรียบในเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัลในปัจจุบัน

เกี่ยวกับธนาคารโซนี่:

โซนี่แบงค์ได้ถูกสร้างขึ้นในปี 2001 เป็นธนาคารออนไลน์สำหรับลูกค้ารายบุคคลในประเทศญี่ปุ่น บริษัทเป็นสมาชิกของกลุ่มซอนี่ไฟแนนเชียล ซึ่งเป็นเจ้าของอย่างเต็มที่ของ กลุ่มซอนี่ มิชชั่นของเราคือการนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการทางการเงินที่สะดวกสบายและมีคุณภาพสูงสุดให้กับลูกค้า.