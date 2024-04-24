Barry Corbin Takes the Stage, Captivating Audiences as Himself: A Role He Was Born to Play

Photo Credit: LeAnn Mueller

Tour Puts a Spotlight on the Legendary Performer's Life and Career

Doing theater is like coming home for me, because that's how my career started. I like the immediate feedback and energy you get from live audiences.” — Barry Corbin

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Barry Corbin is captivating audiences across Texas and beyond with his live show called "An Evening with Barry Corbin." The tour, often playing to sold-out crowds, offers fans an interactive experience. They can engage with the celebrated character actor about his career, which spans over 60 years, encompassing numerous theater roles and hundreds of film/TV credits.

"I enjoy traveling from town to town and meeting the fans. I learn a lot about them and I get to tell some fun stories. Every show is a little bit different. My wife Jo travels with me and co-produces each event. We do our best to deliver, and leave people with great memories," says Corbin.

Barry Rogers, Corbin's publicist and tour manager, describes Corbin and his wife Jo as "two of the most brilliant, yet humble people," adding, "Barry has unique perspectives on many topics. He's a cowboy philosopher, and audiences get a glimpse of that genius mind at work in these shows."

Corbin has played memorable characters from early on, in projects like "War Games", "Lonesome Dove" and "Northern Exposure". His career remains vibrant with roles in recent years on "The Ranch", "Yellowstone", "Tulsa King" and in "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Corbin's longtime friend and talent agent Linda McAlister thinks his touring show will be a great way for him to connect with his fans. "Barry is warm, funny and so genuine. The world knows him as a legendary actor from afar. Now fans have got a chance to get to know him up close, as he shares his life and work, and captures the hearts of audiences with his folksy wit, charm and humor!"

Before his onscreen debut as the lovable Uncle Bob in "Urban Cowboy", Corbin honed his craft on the theater stage for over two decades, becoming known as a classically trained Shakespearean actor. "Doing theater is like coming home for me, because that's how my career started. I like the immediate feedback and energy you get from live audiences," says Corbin.

Barry's Texas Heritage deeply influences his performances, having been raised in West Texas by parents who prioritized education and giving back to the community. His mother, LaMerle, was a school teacher, while his father, Kilmer Blaine Corbin, served as a school principal, judge and a Texas State Senator.

"An Evening with Barry Corbin" begins with him doing a monologue that includes Shakespeare and stories about his life growing up in Lemesa, Texas. He then talks with a moderator and takes questions from the audience. Corbin meets with fans after the show, taking photos and signing autographs. The evening is a celebration of his personal and professional life, featuring cherished videos and photos from his time on and off the set. For more information and to view Corbin's show schedule, visit barrycorbin.com.