Bình Thuận exhibition in HCM City promotes specialties

VIETNAM, April 23 - HCM CITY — An exhibition event for Bình Thuận specialities is being held in District 1 to introduce the province’s regional specialties and OCOP products to HCM City locals and businesses.

The event is organised by HCM City’s Investment and Trace Promotion Centre and Bình Thuận’s Department of Investment and Trade, as part of a series of co-operation activities for socio-economic development between the city and some provinces in the South Central Region of Việt Nam.

It features 21 businesses from Bình Thuận with 188 products that make use of the province’s natural advantages such as fish sauce, seafood, dragon fruits and bird nests.

Biện Tấn Tài, deputy director of Bình Thuận’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that this event is an opportunity for them for promote their products directly to HCM City consumers and potential partners, in order to expand their market and export to foreign markets.

This helps ensure stable sales outlets for agricultural products and the establishment of sustainble supply chains for Bình Thuận businesses with HCM City distributors.

Trần Phú Lữ, director of ITPC, said that Bình Thuận acts as a bridge between the Southeast region, the Central Highlands and the South Central region, and is located adjacent to the key southern economic zone.

It has advantages in agricultural production and seafood.

On the other hand, HCM City is a big market with developed distribution systems and a is gateway for exports, he said.

It is willing to support Bình Thuận businesses and co-operative groups in trade facilitation, especially for the province’s exemplary agricultural products.

The exhibition event is held on 92-96 Nguyễn Huệ Street, District 1, and it lasts until April 28.

Bình Thuận Province currently has 128 products certified with One Commune One Product, a national programme to facilitate the development of Vietnamese regional specialties.

It has 94 three-star products, 32 four-star products and two five-star products. — VNS