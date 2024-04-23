Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,443 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Casey Harkins                          

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2024 @1918

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Exit 21, Swanton

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Hunter Hoague                                           

AGE:  26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2024 members of Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 Northbound near exit 21 for a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Investigation revealed that the operator Hunter Hoague was operating his vehicle more than thirty miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Hoague was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Court Criminal Division on May 28th at 0830 hours for the crime Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/28/2024          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more