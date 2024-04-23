St Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2024 @1918
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Exit 21, Swanton
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Hunter Hoague
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2024 members of Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 Northbound near exit 21 for a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Investigation revealed that the operator Hunter Hoague was operating his vehicle more than thirty miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Hoague was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Court Criminal Division on May 28th at 0830 hours for the crime Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993