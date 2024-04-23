St Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2024 @1918

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Exit 21, Swanton

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Hunter Hoague

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2024 members of Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 Northbound near exit 21 for a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Investigation revealed that the operator Hunter Hoague was operating his vehicle more than thirty miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Hoague was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Court Criminal Division on May 28th at 0830 hours for the crime Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993