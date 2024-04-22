Submit Release
Police is a neutrality organisation

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is a neutral law enforcement organisation which is not politically affiliated.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau made this statement after some people say they don’t have trust and confidence in dealing with security on the election counting processes.

Commissioner Mangau said I would like to remind the general public of the organization’s neutrality during this election period. RSIPF is a discipline force and our main focus is on providing security on all counting stations throughout the country.

Mr. Mangau said we have noticed some posts and comments on social media questioning police integrity during the counting period and so I want to remind and assure the public that we are a neutral organization.

He said police officers are only stationed at counting venues to provide security to make sure the process is safe and secure for the electoral officials to do their job without any disturbance.

The police chief said if you have witnessed any incident that does not display police neutrality, you can call in at the Professional Standard and Internal Investigation office at Central Police Station and report it.

Commissioner Mangau is urging the good citizens to work closely with the police during this time in the counting process and the formation of a new government.

