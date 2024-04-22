Police call on social media users to stop inciting posts on Facebook

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is calling on the social media users to stop inciting posts and sharing them on Facebook.

The RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau made this call after certain people used fake Facebook accounts to post and share some hateful posts during the counting process.

Commissioner Mangau says do not resort to any means that will create violence among our people. Online users stop inciting violent posts. This is a crime whatever medium you use. Do not post online comments that encourage any crimes.

“I call on all citizens, including chiefs, elders, church leaders and all women, men and youth leaders to understand that we are one people despite different ethnic groups we come from. Let us continue to show respect for one another and maintain peace as we a Christian loving country,” Mr. Mangau says.

He says, “We are so rich in one common Christian values and cultural ways of doing things. We are one united Solomon Islanders. Stop discriminating against someone as we love and care for each other.”

The police chief says, “Despite the result is not in favour for each other, the RSIPF is a neutral organisation. Our role is to ensure that there is peace and safety in our communities during the counting process and lead up to the formation of a new government.”

AFP work along side the RSIPF to provide high visibility at White River

PRT officers doing high visibility foot beat patrol at White River market

PRT doing patrol during the counting of ballot boxes

RSIPF Press