Investigation team on the ground to investigate election related issue in South Malaita

Investigation Team from the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) currently on the ground to investigate election related issues between Wanlande and Bulu community in South Maliata.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita, Superintendent Leslie Kili said a person has been arrested in relation to the matter and more to follow.

PPC Kili said I just want to make a correction regarding my previous statement that a group from Walande actually teamed up and went to Bulu community and destroyed dwelling houses, church building and water source.

Superintendent Kili said a group of boys from Walande supporting went over to Bulu but they have faced resistance by the villagers. They went back to Walande and regrouped and armed with spears and knives and went over to Bulu village and attacked them.

PPC Maliaa Mr.  Kili said a person had been injured and rushed to Tawaro clinic for medical attention during the incident.

“I appeal to the good people of the Walande and Bulu community to work closely with the police on this matter.  Assist police investigators with information regarding the matter so that police could deal with people responsible,” said PPC Kili.

