Former Premier of Isabel Province re-elect for fifth term

Former Premier of Isabel Province Rhoda Sikilabu set a history for a woman leader in Isabel province to retain her seat for a fifth term.

She retained her Sigana Ward seat with a majority vote of 600.

She was the only woman contesting for the Sigana Ward against four male candidates.

Four candidates contesting against her are Boiregea Lency, who polled 516 votes, Bogese Brian polled 311, Maneforu James polled 178 and Motui Godfrey polled 66 votes.

The total number of votes cast for Sigana Ward is 1681 while the rejected vote is 10. The total registered electors for Sigana Ward is 1948.

Former Premier Rhoda, after her victory, was humble to set history for any women leader to be re-elected for a fifth term.

“For a woman to reach this far is history for me to serve my province and my people,” she said.

She said taking up leadership is not easy, but through her personality as people oriented and, living the life of people give confidence in her people to entrust her to becoming a leader.

With her victory, she is ready to lead the province as Premier if her executive members who retained their seats gave her another chance to lead the province.

Sixteen Members of Provincial Assembly have been declared.

They are Ian Mason (Baolo Ward), Allen Diamana (Buala Ward), Josiah Laumana (Hovikoilo Ward), Tony Vahia (Japuana Ward), Nathaniel Gudfraede (Kaloka Ward), Sam Watson (Kia Ward), Augustine Hebala (Kokota Ward), Nathaniel Togamae (Kmaga Ward), Ellison Vure Havilau (Kolomola Ward), Ernest Ihomare (Kolotubi Ward), Frank Gregory Koutini (Koviloko Ward), Lawrence Hayward (Samasodu Ward), Rhoda Kolitevo Sikilabu (Sigana Ward), Ambrose Kikolo (Susubona Ward), Paul Manekiri Sogedi (Tatamba Ward) and James Teimana Leo (Tirotongna Ward).

