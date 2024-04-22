Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,442 in the last 365 days.

Gao Bugotu elected new MP 

 

Trevor Hedley Manemahaga is the new Member of Parliament elected for Gao Bugotu constituency in the Joint Election in Isabel province. He unseated former Member of Parliament Samuel Maneto’ali with a majority vote of 2861. Maneto’ali polled 2848 votes while the third candidate, George Bogese, polled 44 votes. The total number of votes cast is 5770 while the total number of rejected votes cast is 17. The total registered voters for Gao Bugotu constituency is 6794. Trevor will represent the voice of Gao Bugotu constituency for the next four years.

Manemahaga prior to contesting for the Gao Bugotu constituency, was the Coordinator for the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) committee under the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement.

 

Joint Election Media Releases

You just read:

Gao Bugotu elected new MP 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more