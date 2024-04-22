Gao Bugotu elected new MP 

Trevor Hedley Manemahaga is the new Member of Parliament elected for Gao Bugotu constituency in the Joint Election in Isabel province. He unseated former Member of Parliament Samuel Maneto’ali with a majority vote of 2861. Maneto’ali polled 2848 votes while the third candidate, George Bogese, polled 44 votes. The total number of votes cast is 5770 while the total number of rejected votes cast is 17. The total registered voters for Gao Bugotu constituency is 6794. Trevor will represent the voice of Gao Bugotu constituency for the next four years.

Manemahaga prior to contesting for the Gao Bugotu constituency, was the Coordinator for the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) committee under the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement.

