Washington state study and trade mission to Vietnam will focus on advanced technology, agriculture and climate

WASHINGTON, April 23 - The Office of the Governor is leading a delegation of about 46 business, government, port, industry, and education leaders on a five-day trade mission in Vietnam. The Washington State Department of Commerce and Washington State Department of Agriculture are supporting delegation activities as well.

The trade mission is April 8-12. Delegates will spend two-and-a-half days each in Hanoi in Ho Chi Minh City. Trade mission activities include bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders, visits to various manufacturing facilities and innovation centers, meetings with cultural and higher education leaders, as well as business networking and product promotion events. Much of the itinerary is focused on strengthening trade and collaboration opportunities in advanced technology sectors such as agriculture, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

Washington’s study and trade mission follows President Biden’s visit in September 2023 to announce the elevation of the United State’s relationship to Vietnam under the Vietnam-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnam is among the fastest-growing economies in Asia with several advanced manufacturing sectors setting up shop in the country. Washington companies with a presence in Vietnam include Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, Brooks and SSA Marine. In 2023, Vietnam was Washington state’s 5th largest export market when including agriculture such as apples, wheat and dairy.

The United States and nine international partners launched the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Vietnam in 2022 that provides investment and technical expertise to help Vietnam transition its energy sector and reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

More than 90,000 Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American people live in Washington today. In the late 1970s, Washington famously became the only state that stood up to welcome hundreds of refugees from Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The delegation includes Commerce Director Michael Fong, Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher, state senators Joe Nguyễn and June Robinson, and state representatives My-Linh Thai and Steve Tharinger. Gov. Jay Inslee had been scheduled to attend, but following a bout of pneumonia his doctor recommended no long-distance travel right now.

The Commerce delegation is focused on strengthening collaboration between Washington and Vietnam on advanced technology, renewable energy and clean technology, forestry, maritime, and a strong STEM workforce. The Agriculture delegation is focused on expanding business connections, promoting Washington food agricultural products, and learning more about opportunities in the Vietnamese market. Delegates represent products including wheat and wheat flour, apples, wine, cherries, and hay.

Funding for the trade mission comes from a combination of legislatively-approved appropriations and delegate fees.