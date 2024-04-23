Left Lane on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Page Content

The left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 24.6, in Berkeley County, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to allow for an overhead safety inspection of the Broad Lane Overpass Bridge. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​