The left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 24.6, in Berkeley County, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to allow for an overhead safety inspection of the Broad Lane Overpass Bridge. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
You just read:
Left Lane on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Tuesday, April 23, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.