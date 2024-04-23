Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,438 in the last 365 days.

Left Lane on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Page Content

The left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 24.6, in Berkeley County, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to allow for an overhead safety inspection of the Broad Lane Overpass Bridge. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Left Lane on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more