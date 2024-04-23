Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,438 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures on WV 25 near Nitro exit of I-64 to begin Monday, April 22, 2024

Page Content

The northbound slow lane of WV 25 between the Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound entrance ramps will be closed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for work on a bridge abutment.
 
Also, the southbound slow lane of WV 25 between the I-64 westbound and eastbound entrance ramps will be closed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, for work on a bridge pier.
 
The work is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and US 35 interchanges. The work includes construction of two new bridges over the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits.
 
One bridge is complete, with the second expected to be open to traffic this summer.​​

You just read:

Lane closures on WV 25 near Nitro exit of I-64 to begin Monday, April 22, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more