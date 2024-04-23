Lane closures on WV 25 near Nitro exit of I-64 to begin Monday, April 22, 2024

Page Content

The northbound slow lane of WV 25 between the Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound entrance ramps will be closed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for work on a bridge abutment.



Also, the southbound slow lane of WV 25 between the I-64 westbound and eastbound entrance ramps will be closed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, for work on a bridge pier.



The work is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and US 35 interchanges. The work includes construction of two new bridges over the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits.



One bridge is complete, with the second expected to be open to traffic this summer.​​