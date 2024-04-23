Submit Release
Patching work on Eugene A. Carter Bridge (Fort Hill Bridge) in Charleston to begin Sunday, April 21, 2024

Patching work on westbound Interstate 64 over the Eugene A. Carter Bridge (Fort Hill Bridge) in Charleston will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, and Sunday, April 28, 2024, through Friday, May 3, 2024.
 
Temporary lane closures will begin with the westbound slow lane and move to adjacent lanes as work progresses. Two lanes of traffic over the bridge will be open at all times.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​

