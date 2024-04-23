Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Transportation officials tout importance of work zone safety on Monday, April 22, 2024

State and federal transportation officials and highway workers will be at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday to stress the importance of work zone safety and urge the public to pay attention in work zones. More than 50 West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) workers have lost their lives on the job over the years.
 
WHO: WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack, P.E.; FHWA Deputy Division Administrator John Rogers, Contractors Association of West Virginia CEO Jason Pizatella, West Virginia State Police Sgt. Gregory Walker and other guests.
 
WHAT: Marking national Work Zone Safety Week by stressing the importance of work zone safety and urging the public to pay attention in work zones.
 
WHEN: Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10 a.m.
 
WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Media are asked to enter the capitol grounds via the Washington Street entrance and proceed to the Culture Center parking lot, where they will be directed to parking areas.​​

