US 50, (George Washington Highway) Lane Closure Beginning Monday, April 22, 2024

US 50, George Washington Highway, will have one lane closed Monday, April 22, 2024, through Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at milepost 14.15, for core drilling.  
 
Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

