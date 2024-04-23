Single Lane Closure on WV 618, Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge, Beginning Monday, April 22, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on WV 618, Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge, at milepost 0.01, 24/7, beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for a bridge deck repair.



Minor delays expected; however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​