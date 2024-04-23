Lane Restriction on US 22 Eastbound and Westbound, in Weirton, to Begin Monday, April 22, 2024

A portion of US 22, eastbound and westbound, in Weirton, will have intermittent lane restrictions, from milepost 4.27, at Three Spring Drive exit, to milepost 5.89, Pennsylvania State Line, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for sign revitalization. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
