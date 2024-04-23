County Route 17/1 (Hawbush Road), Pendleton County, will have lane closures beginning Monday, April 22, 2024

Page Content

County Route17/1 (Hawbush Road), Pendleton County, will have lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23, 2024, starting at mile post 0.00 and ending at mile post 1.20 (dead end road) for paving. Special accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles, US postal carriers and school buses only. All other motorists are advised to plan accordingly and expect delays and alternate routes if possible.​​